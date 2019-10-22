Royal Caribbean is reminding us all of the relaxation aspects of its cruises, announcing it is launching a brand new Spa Staterooms category on several of its ships.

The new staterooms will be for guests who need to relax, recharge and rejuvenate while travelling the world, with every bit of the cabin geared towards a more relaxing voyage.

Joining the fleet in 2021, the Spa Staterooms will boast features like priority spa reservations, allowing guests to book their treatments before the throng of other guests.

Along with priority appointments, Spa Stateroom guests will receive 50 per cent off one spa treatment per stateroom, along with daily coffee and tea delivery.

When not enjoying the spa, guests can listen to relaxing music on their Bluetooth speaker, and enjoy calming in-room amenities like plush bedding, a king-sized bed, down pillows, soft robes and luxurious bathroom products.

Bringing the spa to the stateroom, the room will be decked our in calming shades of blue and grey, with the bathroom also boasting a jetted shower head. All Spa Staterooms will also have a spacious balcony, with cushioned balcony furniture and a gorgeous, calming ocean view.

Guests will be able to book themselves into a Spa Stateroom from this month, with the cabins being rolled out across Radiance, Voyager, Freedom, Oasis, Quantum and Quantum Ultra Class Ships.

It’s been a busy few weeks for Royal Caribbean, with the line making a host of exciting announcements, the first being that it has begun construction on the world’s largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas.

The new ship will be Royal Caribbean’s fifth Oasis Class ship, and will begin her sailing career in 2021, with her homeport being the sparkling megacity of Shanghai in China.

Details of the new ship were revealed by Royal Caribbean president and CEO Michael Bayley at a global cruise industry conference event held in Shanghai. Wonder of the Seas will be the first Oasis Class vessel to sail the Asia Pacific.

Following on the news of Wonder, the line also revealed it is launching a new private island, Perfect Day at Lelepa. Located in Vanuatu, Oceania, the cruise line has revealed that the island will be the first carbon-neutral private cruise destination in the world, built with sustainability designed to safeguard the island’s ecosystem.