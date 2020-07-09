Royal Caribbean has joined the long line of cruise lines having to delay the launch of new cruise ships, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Odyssey of the Seas, the cruise line’s brand new 4,198-passenger ship, was set to sail its maiden voyage from Fort Lauderdale to the Bahamas and Caribbean in November 2020, but the sailing has now been pushed back until April 2021.

The cruise ship will now debut in Europe in summer 2021, sailing Eastern Mediterranean itineraries out of Rome.

When it launches, Odyssey of the Seas will be one of the biggest cruise ships ever built. It will join Royal Caribbean’s Quantum Class of ships, the third-largest class of cruise ship in the world.

“The impact of worldwide port and shipyard closures have created delays in the construction schedule and delivery of Odyssey of the Seas,” said a spokesperson for the cruise line.



“Based on adjusted plans and timelines created in partnership with Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, delivery of Royal Caribbean’s newest ship is now scheduled for April 2021.

“Odyssey of the Seas will spend her inaugural season sailing Eastern Mediterranean cruises from Rome, before arriving in the US in November 2021. Originally, the ship was to debut in November 2020.”

“We are saddened to share this news. There’s nothing we wanted more than to launch this revolutionary ship this fall – but trust us when we say that Odyssey will be well worth the wait,” said the line in a separate statement.

Royal Caribbean also revealed that Odyssey of the Seas will no longer have a trapeze school in the ship’s SeaPlex.

However, there will still be plenty of fun to have on board, and the ship will have a RipCord skydiving simulator, laser tag arena and Sky Pad.

All passengers who have booked a now-cancelled sailing on Odyssey of the Seas will be contacted directly by Royal Caribbean to arrange a replacement cruise or refund.