We may not be able to cruise, but that hasn’t stopped Royal Caribbean from taking its guests on a cruise holiday – virtual, that is.

The cruise giant is launching its own three-part TV documentary, taking guests on a virtual cruise holiday around the world on its beloved ship, Symphony of the Seas.

The first episode will air tomorrow night (22 October) on More4 at 9pm, highlighting the incredible experiences guests can have on board the world’s biggest cruise ship.

Entitled ‘Billion Pound Cruise’, the show will take viewers on a journey around Symphony of the Seas, from its entertainment to ‘first at sea’ on board activities.

Evoking some nostalgia, we will also see all the delicious food on offer (we miss you buffet) and the hard-working and friendly crew that make the experience happen.

Talking about the new show, vice president EMEA, Ben Bouldin, said: “This series was filmed at the end of last year, so we recognise that when we do return to sailing, it could look slightly different due to the introduction of our new Health & Safety protocols.

“However, we are determined that what won’t change is the extraordinary and memorable holiday experience that Royal Caribbean International offers the whole family.

“The show is a real ‘feel-good’ watch and we anticipate it will drive further awareness and consideration of the category as a whole and actively dispel myths about what it’s like on board the world’s biggest ship.

“We’re extremely optimistic for 2021; we will have some incredible ships right on our doorstep including Harmony of the Seas – Symphony’s sister ship – which will be sailing from Barcelona from April next year.”

Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas is the world’s biggest cruise ship, with 18 decks, carrying a maximum of 6,680 passengers and measuring 1,88ft.

For those who want to sail for real, the cruise line is aiming to resume sailings on 1 December 2020.