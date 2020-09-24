Royal Caribbean International has given an update on its 2021 summer cruises, announcing some changes to itineraries and homeports.

With cruises still suspended, the cruise line has made some adjustments to its upcoming schedule to help travellers get the most out of the 2021 summer season.

New cruises include four and five-night Mediterranean getaways from Barcelona, including more cruises to the Caribbean. Allowing for more island time, ships will be sailing from additional US cruise ports next summer like Tampa, Florida and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

New itineraries and homeports include Adventure of the Seas heading for Barcelona to sail a mix of four and five-night Mediterranean itineraries to destinations around Italy, France and Spain. The ship was previously scheduled to sail from Copenhagen and Stockholm.

Jewel of the Seas, originally planned to homeport in Amsterdam and Barcelona, will now take over from Adventure of the Sea and sail from Copenhagen and Stockholm. She will operate 7-night cruises in Northern Europe calling at ports like Helsinki, Tallinn and Visby.

New ship Odyssey of the Seas will also join Anthem and Harmony of the Seas and make its debut in Rome. Royal Caribbean will also have its biggest ever Alaska season with four ships, including newcomer Quantum of the Seas, operating sailings.

In the Caribbean, Independence of the Seas will offer three and four-night cruises with Miami as homeport. She will also operate six and eight-night cruises to the Southern and Western Caribbean calling at Aruba and Curacao.

Royal Caribbean will also sail summer cruises in the Asia-Pacific, and visit over 50 countries and 200 destinations.

Offering guests a safe and stress-free experience, the cruise line is applying the best available public health, science and engineering insights to deliver a safer and healthier cruise holiday.

Following on from 2020, Royal Caribbean is hoping to deliver the same holiday experience that guests know and love for 2021, by launching these exciting new itineraries and offering even more sailings.

Guests who have booked onto any sailings affected by the itinerary changes will be notified by the cruise line, with their bookings covered by Royal Caribbean’s Cruise with Confidence programme.