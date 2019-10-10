Royal Caribbean has today announced the name of the latest addition to its powerful fleet, Wonder of the Seas.

The new ship will be Royal Caribbean’s fifth Oasis Class ship, and is set to be the world’s largest cruise ship.

Wonder of the Seas will begin her sailing career in 2021, with her homeport being the sparkling megacity of Shanghai in China.

Details of the new ship were revealed by Royal Caribbean president and CEO Michael Bayley at a global cruise industry conference event held in Shanghai. Wonder of the Seas will be the first Oasis Class vessel to sail the Asia Pacific.

Firmly cementing herself as one of the most impressive cruise ships in the world, the shiny new ship will have the same seven-neighbourhood concept that her sister ships have, but with added dining, entertainment and all the latest technology.

“Royal Caribbean is known for its innovation and constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, and an Oasis Class ship in China is proof of that,” said Bayley.

“Wonder of the Seas will redefine the ultimate vacation and be revolutionary in her own right, and she marks one of Royal Caribbean’s most exciting chapters to come.”

“Royal Caribbean has been a market leader in China for more than 10 years by consistently showcasing bold deployment strategies and driving growth of the new to cruise market,” added Dr Zinan Liu, Chairman, Royal Caribbean Asia.

Construction on the mega-ship began today (10 October) at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

During the keel-laying ceremony, the ship’s keel, a 970-tonne block measuring 155 feet by 65 feet, was lifted onto the building-dock with a 1,400-tonne crane. This ceremony marks the beginning of her construction.

More information on the exciting new ship is to follow…