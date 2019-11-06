Appealing to foodies and budding chefs, Saga Cruises has announced its biggest-ever line-up of celebrity chef cruises.

Bringing some of the most famous and talented chefs from around the world to the high seas, the cruise line will host the impressive line-up on board its vessels next year,

Masterclasses with the chefs will take place on board Saga Sapphire, Spirit of Discovery and brand new ship Spirit of Adventure, with all ships departing from either Dover or Southampton in 2020.

The guest chefs will celebrate local produce, as well as hosting destination-led masterclasses, like modern French cuisine, Spanish tapas and Irish and Scottish comfort food.

The first culinary cruise that will take place on 8 March, where BBC Masterchef‘s Dean Edwards will guide a seven-night Irish Coasts and Cities culinary adventure. He will also sail on Flavours of North Africa on 31 October.

Next up, and Spanish chef and founder of Tapas Revolution Omar Allibhoy will appear on 23rd March’s A Taste of Spain and Portugal sailing, also sailing on Canary Islands Flavours on 18 November

Moving into summer, July 23rd’s Western France and Costa Verde cruise will feature Sean Wilson, best known for playing Martin Platt in Coronation Street.

Unbeknownst to most viewers, Sean is an avid cheesemaker who has appeared on Celebrity Masterchef, and will board Spirit of Discovery to share his passion for cheese, and also host cookery masterclasses.

Following on from Sean, Irish chef Rachel Allen will board Spirit of Adventure for Ireland’s Romantic West Coast cruise on 6 September, followed by Michelin-starred chefs Nick Nairn and Paul Rankin on a British Isles cruise on 7 September.

Also joining Spirit of Adventure, four-time Michelin-starred chef Daniel Galmiche will sail the Taste of France and Spain cruise on 28 September.

Food blogger and Moroccan author Nargisse Benabbou will then sail on Spirit of Discovery‘s Flavours of North Africa on 31 October, before Kevin Woodford joins Saga Sapphire‘s final sailing in the eastern Med and Spirit of Adventure‘s first cruise in the Caribbean.