Saga Cruises has today announced some exciting news, revealing it will be sailing an 83-night grand voyage of South America in 2021.

The epic itinerary will sail through the Amazon, Cape Horn, Punta Arenas, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires and Montevideo, taking place onboard Saga’s stunning new boutique cruise ship, Spirit of Discovery.

A true once-in-a-lifetime sailing, the cruise will be Spirit of Discovery‘s longest journey so far, conveniently departing from Southampton on 21 January 2021.

The South America circumnavigation begins with a transatlantic voyage to Brazil, where cruisers will get to spend a whole week soaking up the astounding beauty of the Amazon River and rainforest. From the Amazon, the ship will sail through the Panama Canal and visit Ecuador and Colombia.

After docking in Callao, Peru, Saga guests will be able to choose to explore the Galapagos Islands and Machu Picchu, with the cruise also boasting overnight stays in the vibrant Brazilian cities of Rio de Janeiro and Manaus.

Stanley in the Falkland Islands will also see an overnight mooring, with guests able to explore the port’s fascinating naval history.

Definitely one worth saving for, South America: A Grand Voyage starts at £17,324 per person, with all spacious, modern cabins on Spirit of Discovery coming with a balcony.

In true Saga style, the cost also includes chauffeur service to the port, all-inclusive drinks and meals, daily afternoon tea and onboard gratuities,

Revealing more exciting news, Saga also gave details on the sailings it will be running on its brand new ship, Spirit of Adventure.

Launching in August next year, Spirit of Adventure will make six European voyages from January to March 2021, including a 14-night Constellations of the Canaries cruise.

Guests looking to see the famous Aurora Borealis can book onto a 16-night A Norwegian Aurora cruise, while sun-seekers will appreciate the 15-night A Taste of the Mediterranean cruise.

Other cruises include an 8-night Scandinavian Rhythms itinerary, 16-night Exotic Morocco and the Canaries adventure and The Beautiful Canaries cruise.