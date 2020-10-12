We’ve been waiting for the launch ever since Saga Cruises announced a sister ship for Spirit of Discovery, and now, Spirit of Adventure has finally arrived in the UK.

The brand new addition to the Saga Cruises fleet, Spirit of Adventure has joined her sister ship in Tilbury, Essex, where she will stay for the winter until her debut sailing next year.

Spirit of Adventure is the newest boutique cruise ship from British cruise line Saga Cruises and was originally due to launch in August this year.

Despite delays due to Covid-19, the ship was recieved from shipbuilder Meyer Werft on 20 September 2020 and is now in her winter home of Tilbury.

Spirit of Adventure will accommodate 999 passengers in 554 all-balcony cabins and has a tonnage of 58,250 GT.

“We are absolutely thrilled Spirit of Adventure has arrived in the UK to join her sister, Spirit of Discovery, in Tilbury,” said Nigel Blanks, managing director of Saga Cruises.

“Over the past two years, we have focused on creating a boutique cruising experience for our guests that is not available elsewhere on the market.

“With Spirit of Adventure joining our fleet, we now have more choice for our guests with two unique ships that will help make unforgettable memories for those who join us onboard. We cannot wait for her to welcome her first guests next year to see everything she has to offer.

“The health and wellbeing of guests and crew is Saga’s number one priority and over the past few months, the team has worked to put in place detailed new procedures for a return to cruising in a Covid world.

“These include reduced capacity, pre-departure testing both at home and before boarding, increased medical staff and facilities and enhancements to our state-of-the-art air conditioning, which already provides 100 per cent fresh air throughout our ships.”

Those looking to sail on Spirit of Adventure won’t have to wait long, as the ship is scheduled to sail her maiden voyage on 5 February 2021 – sailing to the Canary Islands.