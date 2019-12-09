Saga Cruises‘ new ship Spirit of the Rhine may not be debuting until March 2021, but the line has already revealed the exciting list of themed voyages she will host.

Sailing along the Rhine, Moselle, Main, Danube and Dutch Waterways, Spirit of the Rhine will host cruises themed around The Beatles, Gilbert and Sullivan and Rembrandt.

DJ Johnnie Walker and broadcast journalists Alastair Stewart and John Sergeant, art expert Raj Bisram, of TV’s Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip, wine connoisseur Jilly Goolden, cricketer, commentator Jonathan Agnew and TV gardener Charlie Dimmock will join cruises throughout the ship’s first season.

Taking place on 23 March, the ship’s inaugural six-night voyage will feature the music of the Beatles, performed by leading tribute group, The Bootleg Beatles.

The sailing will also include a private guided tour of the Beatles museum in Alkmaar, filled with personal Beatles memorabilia.

Debuting on Europe’s waterways in 2021, Saga Cruises’ Spirit of the Rhine will accommodate just 190 passengers, echoing the effortless style of Saga’s new boutique ocean vessels – think Spirit of Discovery and Spirit of Adventure.

Most of her 17-metre cabins will feature a French balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows, with the ship housing a lounge with bar, separate library area and main restaurant.

A smaller reservations-only restaurant will also be on board, with an open kitchen allowing guests to see chefs preparing their meals. Spirit of the Rhine will also have a gym, large sun deck with hot tub, barbecue and extensive seating area.

Following her maiden sailing along the Dutch Waterways on 23 March, Spirit of the Rhine will then sail to Brussels, on a Flowers on Parade cruise with Charlie Dimmock (12 April).

Other itinerary highlights include a nine-night From Rembrandt to Rubens cruise with Raj Bisram, departing on 10 May and sailing from through Amsterdam and Antwerp, and a seven-night Gilbert and Sullivan cruise on the Rhine departing on 24 June.

Passengers sailing on Spirit of the Rhine will get a minimum of three included excursions on each cruise, along with Saga’s famous VIP car service.