It has been a busy old year for Saga with the launch of its dazzling new boutique ocean ship, Spirit of Discovery, and with preparations well underway for the launch of her sister ship, Spirit of Adventure, in 2020.

Adding to this, the British cruise line has just announced, much to our excitement, that it is building its first ever river cruise ship.

Christened Spirit of the Rhine, she will sail on European rivers in the spring of 2021 and will emulate the luxury boutique hotel aesthetic of Saga’s ocean cruise vessels.

On board facilities will include a lounge with bar, a separate library area, a main restaurant as well as a reservation-only restaurant with show cooking, a large sun deck, jacuzzi, barbecue and extensive seating areas. Additionally, She will also feature a small gym and free wifi will be available throughout.

The boutique river cruise ship will have 95, 17 square metre cabins to accommodate 190 passengers. All of these will feature a French balcony and floor-to-ceilings, so guests get to enjoy the beauty of the surrounding scenery.

Spirit of the Rhine will be sailing on Europe’s most popular waterways, including the Rhine, Moselle, Main and Danube, as well as through the rivers of Holland.

As well as visiting popular destinations, Spirit of the Rhine will also venture to less familiar ports of call so passengers get to discover new and interesting places.

In addition, Saga will be offering exclusive excursions and multiple options in key ports, so guests can truly make their holiday their own.

All cruises will be full-board to include wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner. Gratuities will also be included for the first time and VIP transfers as standard.

“I am delighted to announce that we are using our experience in ocean cruising to design a bespoke ship for those guests who want a luxurious, boutique river cruise experience,” commented CEO of Saga Travel, Robin Shaw.

“This launch of Spirit of the Rhine heralds a step change in the future of river cruising and when it comes to the onboard experience, our boutique approach to cruising will ensure that our guests have an experience that combines unrivalled, first class service with bespoke authentic experiences that are tailored just for them.”

For more information on Spirit of the Rhine, you will be able to register their interest from 4 November 2019 and bookings will be taken following the publication of its first itineraries on 2 December 2019.

Visit saga.co.uk/spirit-rhine to find out more.