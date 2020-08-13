The South Pacific is one of those once-in-a-lifetime destinations, home to the stunning paradise archipelagos and nations of Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji and Tonga.

A day’s flight away from the UK, and a world away from everyday life, the South Pacific offers everything you could ever want from a holiday destination. Soft sands, pink sunsets, gin-clear waters, islands filled with gardenias and the friendliest hospitality.

The best way to explore these waters is by cruise ship, being able to dock at hidden coves, friendly ports and near peaceful sandy beaches. Paul Gauguin Cruises specialises in voyages in the South Pacific, stationed in its warm waters throughout the year and offering sailings in the likes of French Polynesia.

Paul Gauguin’s list of itineraries reads like a bucket-list of dreams, with seven to 14 nights in Tahiti, the Society Islands, Cook Islands, Marquesas, Tuamotus, Tonga and Fiji.

A seven-night sailing takes passengers around Tahiti & the Society Islands, while a 10-night sailing calls at the Society Islands and the Tuamotus.

The cruise line also offers an 11-night sailing calling at the Cook Islands and Society Islands, and a 14-night sailing around Marquesas, Tuamotus and Society Islands. All include stops at Bora Bora, the iconic French Polynesian island of blue lagoons, palm trees and thatched luxury cottages.

For those looking to explore a little further, Paul Gauguin also offers 12 and 13-night cruise to the Society Islands, Cook Islands and Tonga and Fiji.

What makes Paul Gauguin so special, and even more desirable in the current climate, is its small and intimate cruise ship. The boutique cruise line operates a fleet of just one ship, the small-ship cruiser’s dream that is The Gauguin.

Offering space and intimacy, The Gauguin carries just 322 passengers in superlative surroundings. Interiors are elegant and inspired by the islands, and more than 70 per cent of suites and staterooms come with a private balcony.

An on-board watersports marina allows guests to get out on the water, offering complimentary use of kayaks and paddleboards and zodiacs for optional dive excursions. For days spent on board, there’s an extensive spa offering local massages and beauty treatments.

The ship also has three dining venues to choose from: an al fresco wraparound ocean-view dining room ‘La Veranda’, casual Polynesian ‘Le Grill’ and laid-back dining room ‘L’Etoile.’

A huge perk of cruising with Paul Gauguin Cruises is that sailings are all-inclusive, and all meals, select alcoholic beverages and 24-hour room service come with the fare.

But perhaps the biggest perk of any Paul Gauguin sailing is access to the line’s two exclusive destinations – the private Tahitian islet of Motu Mahana and a private beach in Bora Bora.

Passengers spend a whole day on Motu Mahana on every cruise, snorkelling, swimming and sunbathing by the warm Pacific. Both Motu Mahana and the Bora Bora beach are only for Paul Gauguin guests.

To book a South Pacific cruise with Paul Gauguin Cruises, head to the Paul Gauguin Cruises website.