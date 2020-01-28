It’s not long to go now until Virgin Voyages launches its first-ever ship, Scarlet Lady. And to keep our appetites’ whetted until then, the cruise line has announced the On Deck DJ programme and dates for select Scarlet Lady sailings in 2020, all of which are now available to book.

The star-studded line-up of performances – all of which will take place at Virgin Voyages’ exclusive Beach club at Bimini – includes Grammy and Golden Globe-winning artist and producer Mark Ronson, Grammy award-winning Diplo, the much-celebrated DJ MK and Grammy-nominated electronic music duo Sofi Tukker.

The music schedule is as follows:

Diplo: Riviera Maya sailing 3 May 2020, performance on 7 May 2020

Mark Ronson: Mayan Sol sailing 5 July 2020, performance on 9 July 2020

DJ MK: Mayan Sol sailing 30 August 2020, performance on 3 September 2020

Sofi Tukker: Dominican Daze sailing 6 December 2020, performance on 10 December 2020

“Music is a fundamental element of the Virgin brand’s DNA and we know every world-class beach club has an epic DJ line up,” said senior director of sailor experience at Virgin Voyages, Chris Stubbs.

“Our On Deck DJ schedule is going to ensure our stunning new Beach club at Bimini will be as talked about as the infamous beach clubs of Ibiza, Saint-Tropez and Mykonos, by immersing our sailors in a hypnotic soundscape as they soak up the Caribbean sun during the day and dance to celebrate the night ahead at our beach bonfire soirees.”

In addition, guests who book one of the specialty sailings on Scarlet Lady by 14 February 2020 will receive up to $400 in on board credit. This can be used in addition to what is already included in the voyage fare, which includes wifi, food at 20+ restaurants, group fitness classes, and gratuities.

Along with music entertainment ashore, Scarlet Lady will feature exciting on-board experiences for guests, such as Voyage Vinyl, the ship’s record shop at sea, and the Red Room, a transformative space for live music and entertainment comprising a traditional Proscenium stage and dance floor.

Visit virginvoyages.com for more information.