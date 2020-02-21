It’s been over a year of wondering and waiting, but now, Virgin Voyages has revealed the first images from inside its debut cruise ship, Scarlet Lady.

The gorgeous new ship is launching in the UK on Friday (21 February), having arrived in the Port of Dover on Thursday (20 February).

Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson was at the launch himself, introducing the ship personally to the UK market.

“I have dreamed of starting my own cruise line since I was in my 20s and I’m thrilled that moment has arrived,” said Branson.

Sorry for the @VirginVoyages spam today, but we just can't help ourselves. She's such a beauty! 💕 pic.twitter.com/pHWtPaLzkP — Port of Dover (@Port_of_Dover) February 20, 2020

“The Scarlet Lady is truly special and we’ve worked with some of the world’s most sought-after designers, artists and architects to craft an extraordinary experience. The benefit of our five decades in business in so many industries is that we can offer a voyage like no other.”

Scarlet Lady is the first ‘Lady ship’ of four Virgin Voyages fleet, aiming to redefine the cruise industry and appeal to a younger audience.

Setting her apart from many of her competitors, the ship is aimed at the under 30s market, and is designed to emulate the feel of a boutique hotel at sea.

The ship boasts a contemporary and sleek design, with interiors designed by the likes of Tom Dixon and Romand and Williams, and features including wellness centres, countless drinking and dining venues and modern, minimalistic cabins.

In another move away from tradition, all drinking and dining venues are included in the price, with the ship housing over 20 eateries. This includes vegetarian cuisine in Razzle Dazzle, experiential creations in the Test Kitchen and world-class dining concepts by Michelin-starred Brad Farmerie.

After indulging, guests can hit the ship’s dazzling wellness centre, like the B-Complex gym, with group workout classes, and The Perch – hosting outdoor yoga.

Keeping guests entertained, onboard, gigs will include DJ sets, drag artists and performances by world-renowned acts, like Mark Ronson, Diplo, MK and Sofi Tukker.

Sailing the warm waters of the Caribbean, guests (or ‘Sailors’ as Virgin like to call them), will be able to use the cruise line’s own private Bahamian beach club – The Bimini Beach Club.

See more from Scarlet Lady…