Author

Isabella Sullivan

Published

About

Category

Cruise News

It’s been over a year of wondering and waiting, but now, Virgin Voyages has revealed the first images from inside its debut cruise ship, Scarlet Lady.

The gorgeous new ship is launching in the UK on Friday (21 February), having arrived in the Port of Dover on Thursday (20 February).

Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson was at the launch himself, introducing the ship personally to the UK market.

“I have dreamed of starting my own cruise line since I was in my 20s and I’m thrilled that moment has arrived,” said Branson.

“The Scarlet Lady is truly special and we’ve worked with some of the world’s most sought-after designers, artists and architects to craft an extraordinary experience. The benefit of our five decades in business in so many industries is that we can offer a voyage like no other.”

Scarlet Lady is the first ‘Lady ship’ of four Virgin Voyages fleet, aiming to redefine the cruise industry and appeal to a younger audience.

Scarlet Lady: Bar
One of the ship’s stylish bars

 

Setting her apart from many of her competitors, the ship is aimed at the under 30s market, and is designed to emulate the feel of a boutique hotel at sea.

The ship boasts a contemporary and sleek design, with interiors designed by the likes of Tom Dixon and Romand and Williams, and features including wellness centres, countless drinking and dining venues and modern, minimalistic cabins.

Scarlet Lady: lobby
The bright and contemporary lobby

 

In another move away from tradition, all drinking and dining venues are included in the price, with the ship housing over 20 eateries. This includes vegetarian cuisine in Razzle Dazzle, experiential creations in the Test Kitchen and world-class dining concepts by Michelin-starred Brad Farmerie.

After indulging, guests can hit the ship’s dazzling wellness centre, like the B-Complex gym, with group workout classes, and The Perch – hosting outdoor yoga.

Scarlet Lady: running track
Guests can keep fit on a top-deck running track

 

Keeping guests entertained, onboard, gigs will include DJ sets, drag artists and performances by world-renowned acts, like Mark Ronson, Diplo, MK and Sofi Tukker.

Sailing the warm waters of the Caribbean, guests (or ‘Sailors’ as Virgin like to call them), will be able to use the cruise line’s own private Bahamian beach club – The Bimini Beach Club.

See more from Scarlet Lady

Scarlet Lady: spa
The spa offers a host of options for pampering
Scarlet Lady: Cabins
Cabins on board the ship
Fancy a makeover? There’s even a hair salon…
rock star suite
The ship’s famous Rock Star Suite
Scarlet Lady: sparkling walkway
The spa offers an impressive array of treatments
Virgin Voyages walkway
This ship is filled with aesthetic wonders
Isabella Sullivan

Isabella Sullivan

Isabella is World of Cruising's staff writer, and has a penchant for travel, food and drink (in particular, wine). She's began her career as a drinks writer before moving on to lifestyle and travel, and is now full steam ahead with cruising. Growing up in Cape Town the South African city will always be her favourite destination, but right now she's besotted with Tel Aviv – the best city beaches around, fascinating history, incredible food and the friendliest people.