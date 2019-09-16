Scenic is going all Strictly Come Cruising, by announcing the launch of a special dance-themed Danube river cruise with Dame Darcey Bussell.

Combining some of the most romantic cities and scenery in the world with the classical music and dance, the cruise will sail down the Danube river, stopping off at Vienna and Budapest on an eight-day sailing.

Whimsically entitled Dance Down the Danube, the cruise will sail on 8 April 2020 from the Bavarian city of Nuremberg, taking guests through Regensburg, Linz and Passau.

There will also be the chance to visit medieval Czech city Český Krumlov, Mozart’s birthplace Salzburg and the magical fairytale city of Vienna, where a once-in-a-lifetime event will held.

In Vienna, Scenic guests will be treated to a private evening concert in the opulent Palais Liechtenstein with performances of Strauss, Mozart and Beethoven, classical ballet and the Viennese Waltz. The evening will be hosted by former ballerina Darcey herself.

From Vienna, Darcey will board the ship, accompanying travellers down to the river to Budapest. From the Hungarian capital, cruisers will be able to explore both Buda and Pest, or journey to nearby Szentendre, known for its museums and galleries.

While in Budapest, Darcey will also host a conversation reflecting on her life and career, followed by cocktails with the dancer on the ship’s sundeck.

Other highlights of the trip include a visit to the 18th-century Benedictine abbey in Melk and a gourmet tour of the breathtaking Wachau Valley.

Along with gorgeous valleys, romantic cities and the company of a world-class ballerina, Scenic guests will also get to experience everything the luxury cruise line has to offer, from on-board butlers to gourmet dining and a tranquil wellness area.

The special eight-day Dance Down the Danube river cruise departs 8 April 2020, with prices starting at £2,195 per person, including a £1,000 per couple discount. If paid in full by 31 December, guests can also receive an additional £125 per person discount.

It’s been an exciting month for culturally rich themed cruises, with Viking River Cruises recently launching a Downton Abbey-themed cruise extension.

Available to guests on its Rhine getaway river cruise or British Isles ocean cruise, the extension features a VIP tour of Highclere Castle, a host of gorgeous stately homes and a good measure of gin…