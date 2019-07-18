After a long and highly anticipated wait, Scenic Eclipse has finally completed her sea trials, and with that two exciting new itineraries onboard the luxury yacht have been announced.

Just one month away from her maiden voyage, Scenic announced the sparkling new ship will be venturing around lesser-known destinations in the Caribbean and South America, stopping at ports such as Great Inagua Island and Columbia’s Isla de Providencia.

The first itinerary, Taste of the Caribbean, is a 15-day exploration from Nassau to Miami, stopping off at Long Island, a paradise with cliffs, long white sand beaches and stunning coral reefs, bird-watching Great Inagua Island and the remote pine-shrouded Guanaja Island in Honduras.

Before docking in the colourful city of Miami, the ship will also stop by the beautiful Half Moon Caye, designated as a wildlife protected area in 1924 due to its sea turtle nesting habitat and home to the red-footed booby.

Along with exploring the Caribbean, Scenic Eclipse will also grace the waters of the South American coast, departing on 19 October 2019 from Miami for an exciting 13-day Columbia and Panama cruise to Cartagena.

After stopping at picturesque Key West, the ship will sail to vibrant Belize City, where guests can explore colonial houses, seaside parks and Mayan ruins, before heading to Roatan Island, where snorkelling on its colourful reefs is a must-do.

During its Columbia and Panama sailing, Eclipse will also dock in the remote Isla de Providencia, the former base of pirate Henry Morgan, and Costa Rica’s Puerto Limon, with its Jaguar Rescue Centre and Sloth Sanctuary. Its final stop will be the San Blas Islands, home to the remote Kuna people and known as a world-class snorkelling destination

Scenic Eclipse is set to launch on 15 August, with her inaugural sailing along the North American East Coast. Dubbed by Scenic as the ‘world’s first discovery yacht,’ the Polar Class 6 ship has the highest passenger ship ice rating and boasts 114 all-verandah suites ranging from 345 ft² all the way up to 2,659 ft². Along with a wellness centre and 10 dining options, the luxury yacht has two six-guest helicopters and one six-guest submarine, diving to depths of 1,000 feet.

Get on Board