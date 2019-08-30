World of Cruising Magazine

A new era in ocean cruising has arrived, thanks to Scenic Eclipse, the stunning new cruise ship setting the benchmark in innovation, design and technology.

The vessel – which recently set sail on its inaugural launch – has been dubbed ‘the world’s first discovery yacht’, and little wonder given she combines six-star luxury with spectacular discovery, and gives passengers the opportunity to explore above and beyond, venturing to places they’ve never ventured to before.

When it comes to dining on Scenic Eclipse, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a choice of 10 delicious eateries, from alfresco meals in the Yacht Club, to casual fare in the Azure Bar & Café, Lumiere’s French haute cuisine and the exclusive Chefs Table degustation. With 114 suites, all with verandahs and private butler service, Scenic Eclipse is redefining luxurious ocean cruising.

From the generous 32 square metre Verandah Suites to the two-bedroom Owners Penthouse Suite, all the accommodation on board Scenic Eclipse is designed to the highest standards of comfort, offering the perfect retreat after a day of immersive shore excursions and exploration activities – made even better with the opportunity to enjoy fine wines and 24-hour room service, in your suite.

For the ultimate experience, The Owner’s Penthouse Suite is 247 square metres of pure indulgence, with a separate sleep zone, lounge and dining areas, spa bathroom and a private terrace with Jacuzzi. Guests will be able to enjoy perks like in-suite private dining for eight people, a restocked mini bar and a one-hour spa treatment at the ship’s serene Senses Spa.

Intimate and luxurious, with a host of world-class amenities, Scenic Eclipse has been designed with the guest in mind, and those looking to be pampered should head to Senses Spa. The spa and wellness hub features a wide range of treatments, a Finnish sauna, spa and plunge pools, all of which have been designed for your wellbeing.

You may want to remain on the ship, after all, it’s breath-taking, but venture beyond the horizon – above and below – and you’ll find two on board helicopters and submarine, Scenic Neptune. From nature to cultural encounters, historic cities to ancient monuments, Scenic Eclipse offers a whole variety of extraordinary voyages around the world – enabling you to explore the Arctic to Antarctica and everywhere in between, in luxury you’ve never experienced at sea before.

As well as the inaugural 2019/20 season which began on 15 August 2019, you can also embark on ultra-luxurious journeys from the cruise line’s new 2020-2022 season as well, which promise to take you some of the most beautiful and remote destinations in the world.

To find out more, download a copy of the 2020-2022 Worldwide Discovery Voyages brochure and find an extraordinary six-star journey. If you needed another reason to book your cruise on Scenic Eclipse, guests who book before 31 December will enjoy early-bird fares, complimentary door-to-door transfers and an early payment discount of £500 per suite available across the entire collection.

For more information, visit scenic.co.uk.