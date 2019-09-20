Next week (23 September 2019), Duke Harry and Duchess Meghan – with five-month-old baby Archie in tow – will set off on their official tour of southern Africa and no doubt all eyes will be on the royal couple, particularly Duchess Meghan and the outfits she will be sporting on this occasion.

However, here at World of Cruising, our eyes will be firmly fixed on the incredible African landscapes as the young royals visit Malawi, Angola, South Africa and Angola on their 10-day tour.

For those of you who wish to follow in their footsteps, Scenic has just announced the launch of its own South Africa tour.

Guests who book will experience the most intriguing cultures, scenery and wildlife that the beautiful region has to offer on this 19-day fully inclusive luxury guided South Africa tour.

Along the way, guests will be treated to premium safaris, hotel stays enjoyed by royalty, and African High Tea along the coastline of South Africa before heading inland to the incomparable Victoria Falls.

Prices start from £6,045 per person for 2020 departures and include all flights, complimentary private door-to-door chauffeurs, exceptional wining and dining experiences and excursions.

Scenic’s South Africa and Victoria Falls tour starts in Cape Town and journeys on to Victoria Falls via South Africa’s Garden Route, Oudtshoorn and Knysna, among others.

Highlights of the itinerary include a stay at the Luxury Sands River Lodge located in the renowned Sabi Sand Private Game Reserve. Bordering the infamous Kruger National Park, game roams freely between the reserves, creating one of Africa’s most bio-diverse wildlife populations.

Guests will also be treated to a High Tea feast as part of their stay at the five-star family run Oyster Box in Durban; an African safari game drive in search of the Big Five, and dinner in the Livingstone Room at The Victoria Falls Hotel, which has played host to princes and princesses in times past.

For more information and to book, visit scenic.co.uk.