After months of dreaming of bucket-list cruise destinations and holidays, many wanderlusters are starting to put those dreams into motion and plan their next 2021 cruise.

In a world post-Covid-19, passengers are now looking for smaller, more spacious ships, along with the chance to visit more remote and far-flung destinations around the world.

With its fleet of luxurious river ‘Space-Ships’ and one very famous ocean ship, Scenic offers exactly that, giving guests a superlative luxury cruise experience on the world’s ocean and waterways.

On Europe’s historic and beautiful rivers, the cruise line sails the likes of the Danube, Rhine and Douro, while in Southeast Asia guests can travel down the mystical Mekong and Irrawaddy.

Its ground-breaking ocean ship, Scenic Eclipse, can always take you to some of the world’s most remote destinations like Antarctica and South Georgia, where animals outnumber humans and icy plains stretch as far as the eye can see.

But it’s not just about the destinations. Cruising with Scenic means enjoying the all-inclusive luxury of one of its boutique river ‘Space-Ships’ or the world-famous Scenic Eclipse.

Big world, small ships

A river cruise with Scenic is a truly exceptional experience, from the five-star facilities of the custom-built ships, to the specially curated and included Scenic Freechoice excursions and exclusive Scenic Enrich experiences.

Carrying no more than 163 guests, Space-Ships are specially designed with tranquillity in mind, offering ample space in both its cabins and public areas.

With Covid-19 bringing about a rise in demand for outdoor spaces, Scenic’s Space-Ships have an abundance of al-fresco spots, from dining venues and public terraces to sprawling private in-suite balconies – perfect for a private butler-serviced dinner.

While butlers are on hand to deliver room service, the ships have up to six indulgent dining venues on board, such as fine dining Italian and the elegant all-day River Cafe. Of course, being Scenic all food and drink are included.

What makes a Scenic river cruise so special is its programme of activities and facilities both on board and on shore, and on board passengers have full access to a dedicated Wellness Area and state-of-the-art gym with an incredible daily programme. Relaxing yoga, sun salutations and the Five Tibetan Rites are all part of the agenda, while the line is the first and only river cruise company to feature a Salt Therapy Lounge.

Space-Ships sail right into the heart of bustling river-side cities, vibrant market towns and quaint villages, so passengers are able to hop off and explore on foot or on one of the ship’s e-bikes, or join in a complimentary excursion such as the chance to visit local wineries and market stalls.

Scenic Eclipse

While Scenic has a host of river Space-Ships, it only has one ocean ship – the now-iconic Scenic Eclipse.

Synonymous with uber-luxury, and with Helen Mirren as its godmother, Scenic Eclipse resembles a superyacht rather than a traditional cruise ship, carrying just 228 passengers in some of the most sublime surroundings at sea.

Scenic Eclipse has the highest space-to-guest ratio of any ship in the industry, perfect in a post-Covid world, and all of its stylish suites feature a private verandah. When it comes to dining there’s no crowded buffet or fight to find a seat, as the extravagant ship has a choice of 10 dining experiences, from casual to fine dining. In fact, there’s no ‘main restaurants’, and passengers can enjoy French fine dining in Lumière, fresh sushi and Asian fusion at Koko’s or butler-delivered room service in their own private suite.

Scenic Eclipse‘s tranquil Senses Spa with its Scandinavian-inspired plunge pools, saunas and thermal lounges is one of the most peaceful areas at sea, while its yoga and Pilates studio wouldn’t look out of place in a trendy Manhattan loft.

Scenic Eclipse also sails to some of the most remote and beautiful destinations in the world, like Antarctica, South Georgia, the Arctic (including Svalbard and Greenland) and the Norwegian Fjords. Scenic’s immersive excursions are of course included in their ocean voyages too, with a new Scenic Discovery program allowing passengers to explore by Zodiac in Polar waters or kayak through the winding fjords of Norway.

For a truly once-in-lifetime experience, guests can also witness their destination from a whole new perspective; ground-breaking Scenic Eclipse boasts two state-of-the-art helicopters and a submarine on board, available for discovery excursions at an extra cost.

And when not in the remote reaches of the world, Scenic Eclipse’s unique size and design allows the yacht to dock right in the heart of port cities and towns, for easy and immediate access to the cultural delights of some of the world’s most vibrant and historic destinations.

When it comes to both ocean and river cruising, Scenic offers a luxurious experience like no other, providing safe, relaxing, spacious and enriching cruises to fascinating destinations near and far. To book a cruise or download a brochure, head to

the Scenic website.