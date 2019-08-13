With the ongoing boom in luxury cruising, cruise lines today are going above and beyond to deliver guests’ every whim, whether it’s five-star cuisine and award-winning spas to personal butler services.

Seabourn is renowned for offering its guests a luxurious experience at sea and now the luxury cruise line is taking this service to the skies with the launch of Seabourn Private Air. Designed to cater to guests who prefer the convenience of private jet travel over commercial carriers, the exclusive new chartered jet service will provide passengers with transportation to and from ports of call, making their travel experience seamless from start to finish.

It will be able to accommodate groups of any size upon request, with available aircraft including light charter jets capable of carrying five to eight passengers, and heavy private jets with capacity of nine to 16 passengers.

“Time is an incredible luxury and as an ultra-luxury travel operator for three decades, we are always seeking new ways to enhance our guest experience,” said Chris Austin, Seabourn’s senior vice president of global marketing and sales.

“Seabourn Private Air will provide a world of comforts and conveniences for Seabourn guests to or from their cruise of a lifetime.”

In keeping with Seabourn’s all-inclusive offering at sea, a variety of amenities and services will be included in the cost of the Private Air package (which is offered in addition to the cruise fare). The comprehensive pricing has been designed so that guests pay for the aircraft rather than by the seat, so the more passengers on board, the lower the cost per person.

Included within the Seabourn Private Air packages are access to thousands of airports, large small, that serve private aviation; private valet luggage service; complimentary transfers to and from home to the nearest port and onward to Seabourn’s port, and next port protection up to 1,000 miles from original destination.

Guests will also have WiFi internet capability on board, along with food and beverages on every flight, including Regiis Ova caviar, K+M Chocolates, Montaudon Brut champagne, and a range of complimentary spirits, plus beauty amenities by Seabourn’s signature fragrance brand, Molton Brown.

Prices will vary by itinerary and aircraft and guests can make bookings from 15 August. Visit seabourn.com for more information.