For many, cruises conjure up images of long, relaxing days at sea, every possible desire under one roof and the convenience of being dropped off right in the heart of busting ports, but for others, cruise shops offer the perfect base for a world of expedition and adventure.

With that in mind, luxury cruise line Seabourn has revealed the expedition line-up for its first luxurious purpose-built expedition ship, Seabourn Venture, and it’s set to delight even the most daring of adventure junkies.

Designed to cater to the discerning luxury lover and simultaneous adventure junkie, the aptly-named ship will set sail for the first time in July 2021, with the itineraries spanning across 25 action-packed voyages.

Said action-packed voyages will appeal to wide range of travellers, with options ranging from a seven-day cruise right through to a 22-day immersive expedition, with the ship scheduled to visit over 150 countries in total across the globe – many rarely frequented by visitors.

The exciting itineraries for the new ship are now available for 2021 and 2022, so there’s plenty of time to plan just how much adventure you wish to imbibe.

Cruisers will have the opportunity to get to know diverse wildlife, be wowed by astonishing scenery and immerse themselves in each region’s diverse culture and history, being able to return to their ocean-view veranda suite at the end of a long day.

Of the 150 enticing destinations set to be visited by the new liner, over 65 are new or must-see ports of call, each coming with a multitude of expedition experiences for travellers to take on, with select voyages being able to be combined to create up to 30 days of sailing at a time – and that’s a whole lot of adventure to be had.

Discussing the new itinerary, Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn, said: “We have thoughtfully and carefully designed these expedition itineraries not just as places to visit – but to provide the best authentic destination experiences in some of the most interesting and hard-to-reach locations in the world.

“Seabourn Venture’s amazing and immersive voyages will deliver the ultimate ultra-luxury expedition travel experience, on board and on shore, that our guests will cherish forever.”

Highly desirable after a day of intrepid exploring, each of the 132 rooms on Seabourn Venture has an ocean-view, with suites boasting bespoke features tailored to adventure, such as built-in heated jacket wardrobes, perfect for hanging wet parkas or coats on.

Highlights of Seabourn Venture’s itineraries

The Artic and Northern Europe

Kicking things off in June 2021, the ship’s maiden season will explore Northern Europe and the Article, with expeditions such as visiting Viking ruins, whale, seal and walrus watching, bike riding in the outer British Isles and trekking to waterfalls and sparkling white glaciers.

Following the Arctic, Venture will venture from Lisbon, Portugal to London, before taking on an inaugural 12-day voyage to Tromsø, Norway, exploring the outer British Isles and breathtaking Norwegian Fjords.

Other new destinations include Greenland’s Scoresby Sound and Sermilik Fjord, the Denmark Strait and Norway’s Svalbard, where, if conditions allow it, travellers will be able to experience the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of sailing across the edge of the North Polar ice cap.

Caribbean, Central American and South America

For those who prefer their adventures in warmer climates, Seabourn’s voyages further south may have more appeal, with the ship visiting Bermuda, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Columbia, Ecuador, Peru and Chile.

During the voyages cruisers will be able to explore the Zodiacs, kayak among tropical coral islands, visit ancient Inca sites and snorkel in the sparkling Caribbean waters.

Along with bucket-list destinations, new locations include the Pio XI Glacier in the Chilean Fjords, and other Patagonian glaciers, including an overnight stay in Puerto Natales, where climbing Dorotea Hill leaves you with unparalleled views of the majestic condor birds.

Antarctica

From November 2021 the ship will begin its season in the southernmost continent, offering nine voyages to destinations such as South Georgia and the Falkland Islands, where kayaking, wildlife watching and even submarine expeditions will be on offer, with travellers gaining priceless insights into regional scientific research.

Finally to 2022, where between March and April the adventure ship will sail around the Amazon, with guests cruising in zodiacs along with Amazon river, taking in ancient sites, Amazon villages, and getting to know the most diverse wildlife region on the planet.

A 12-day ‘Western Waterways cruise’ will then finish the ship’s inaugural itinerary plan, returning from Praia, Ilha de Santiago, Cape Verde, to Greenwich, England, with a host of exciting stops on the way, including the Canary Islands, France, Portugal and Morocco.

Challenging preconceptions of cruise voyages, Seabourn recently revealed its wellness experiences for 2019, with two new wellness-themed cruises bound for Arabia and the South Pacific later this year.

For more information and reservations, visit seabourn.com