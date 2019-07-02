When it comes to excursions we’ve seen it all, from bundling over sand dunes on 4x4s in the Dubai desert to kayaking in the Arctic and helicoptering over glaciers in Alaska, but we think we think we’ve found one of the most exciting to date.

Taking travellers ‘below the surface’, Seabourn has revealed its adding custom-made submarines to its luxury purpose-built expedition ships, releasing the design and details for the first time.

Set to be onboard Seabourn Venture and her sister ship launching in 2022, a trip on the custom-made U-Boat Worx Cruise Sub 7 subs will be available as an excursion for an extra charge, which currently hasn’t been confirmed.

Each sub will be battery powered and carry six intrepid passengers and one pilot, diving to depths of up to 300 metres to explore sunken wrecks, reefs and view a myriad of marine wildlife in their natural habitat. Inside the sub, three passengers will be seated in two acrylic spheres, offering virtually undisturbed views of their watery surroundings.

‘The undersea world is often considered as the last great frontier on Earth, with more than 80 per cent of the underwater realm remaining unmapped, unobserved, and unexplored according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration,’ said Robin West, vice president of Expedition Operations for Seabourn on the new subs.

‘With these subs, we’re going to take our guests to places that few have ever seen firsthand, leaving them with a perspective on the world around us that is jaw-dropping and will create stories to last a lifetime.’

On top of the experience staying with them forever, guests will also be able to capture their time submarining, as the sub is kitted out with a host of optional recording equipment, such as a 4k underwater video camera system and an internal recording system, which can be downloaded back on board and projected in the Discovery Centre during lectures. We especially like the sound of the Bluetooth stereo system and champagne chiller, perfect for toasting to discoveries.

Those eager to get exploring will have to wait until June 2021 when Seabourn Venture is scheduled to launch, with her sister ship set to be launched in May 2022. Allowing guests to explore a varied array of waters, from turquoise to icy, Venture will be journeying to the likes of the Arctic and Antarctica, the Amazon, Caribbean, Central and South America.