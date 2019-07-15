In an ever-evolving and ever-more demanding market, cruise lines are playing keeping up with the Joneses, building ultra-luxurious vessels and spending millions doing up their old ones.

Giving its fleet a refresh, Seabourn has revamped 12-year-old Seabourn Odyssey, revealing her multi-million dollar renovation, and she’s looking pretty fantastic.

The renovation, completed in Genoa, Italy this May, included work in public and guest areas onboard, giving her fresh and airy interiors, contemporary and eye-catching furnishings and even updating her technology.

According to the line, enhancements are apparent as soon as guests walk into Seabourn Square, the much-loved communal hub of any Seabourn ship. Now with a fresh new look, the room has high-end furniture, lighting and a subtle and attractive carpet design in rich natural tones.

The Club has also been given a makeover, decked out with patterned carpet with lapis-blue lines and comfortable lounge chairs, with the restaurant now boasting handsome toffee-toned woods, creamy caramel accents and sheer curtains.

In the suites, guests will be able to see some serious updates, with veranda suites now home to stone-topped bedside cabinets and credenzas, designed bedding and a new, softer colour palette throughout.

Technology-wise, new televisions have been installed in all sweets featuring channels such as the good old BBC, HGTV, The Travel Channel and The Food Network, along with new internet optimisation technology. All suites now also have USB 2.0 outlets on the nightstand, along with wireless access points improving the quality of the wifi.

The Card Room has also been spruced up, with chairs upholstered in geometrically-patterned velvet arranged around new card tables, and a dark grey carpet giving the room a warming feel.

“Seabourn Odyssey came out of its most extensive refit period to date recently,” said Gerald Mosslinger, vice president of hotel operations for Seabourn on the refurb, “and the response of our guests, both repeaters and first-timers, is likely to garner the same impression: the ship is even more stunning and beautiful.”

For those thinking of sailing on the new and improved Seabourn Odyssey, she will be sailing around the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Morocco, Canary Islands, Atlantic and Caribbean.