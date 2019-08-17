Sailing on a luxurious SeaDream yacht around the turquoise waters of the Caribbean or Mediterranean is, of course, a truly spectacular event, but we’re eyeing up the line’s latest destinations that have just been announced for its 2021 season.

Making its voyages even more exciting, the five star-line has added eight new sailings to its 2021 schedule for SeaDream II, highlighting destinations around the Black Sea and Israel.

After a six-year hiatus, the ship will also be returning to Istanbul, following in the footsteps of other cruise lines sailing once again to the Turkish city.

Along with these exciting destinations, a second Israel voyage has been added to the year’s sailings, following the popularity of its 11-day voyage to Israel in May 2021.

The new 11-day sailing will journey to Haifa, known for its Hanging Gardens and the port of Ashdod. From Ashdod, guests will be able to zoom off to Israel’s most famous cities, colourful and buzzing Tel Aviv and historical and culture-rich Jerusalem.

During the voyage, there will also be a stop at Limassol, another first for SeaDream II. Both Isreal sailings mark the first time sun-soaked Israel has ever been offered as part of a SeaDream yacht’s itinerary.

Along with Israel, SeaDream yacht will be sailing to Black Sea, with voyages featuring highlights including an overnight stay in Odessa, known as the “Pearl of the Black Sea”. While visiting the Ukrainian city, guests will be able to step back in time to the Russian Orthodox period, before jumping back on board and heading to Istanbul.

The vineyards and beaches of Bozcaada, the former capital of the Ottoman Empire Mudanya and other Black Sea ports like Varna and Burgas in Bulgaria and Constanta in Romania are also on the cards.

But that’s not all. Other unique destinations tailored to the demands of SeaDream’s illustrious clientele include Neum in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kavala in Greece, which is famous for its Roman aqueducts.

An overnight stay in Casablanca so guests can experience both the port city and the exotic Moroccan capital of Marrakesh.

It may seem a while off, but scarily 2021 is right around the corner. And it’s never too early to start planning your next luxury cruise holiday…