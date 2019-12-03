Some disappointing news for SeaDream Yacht Club‘s loyal customers, as the small-ship luxury cruise line has scrapped plans to build its new ship, SeaDream Innovation.

The latest addition to the SeaDream Yacht Club fleet, the ship was scheduled to be delivered in September 2021, built at Damen shipyards in the Netherlands.

“The response from our past guests and the market in general has been overwhelming, despite the ship not being scheduled for delivery for almost two years,” said Andreas Brynestad, executive vice president.

“Since the ship will not be delivered, all booked guests will be contacted and issued full refunds in the coming days.”

PC6 Polar Class and housing 110 staterooms, SeaDream Innovation was set to be the third addition to SeaDream Yacht Club’s luxurious fleet.

It was set to have three marinas, nine decks and carry 190-210 crew, equalling to a crew to passenger ratio of 1:1.

The cruise line currently has two vessels in action, identical 95-passenger yachts SeaDream I and SeaDream II.

Despite the termination of SeaDream Innovation, SeaDream owner and chairman Atle Brynestad is said to be actively pursuing other newbuild opportunities.

“The company has been debt-free for several years and has the equity needed to expand the fleet. We hope to announce a new ship in 2020,” said Atle.

Keeping the fleet up-to-date, suites on SeaDream I and SeaDream II will both undergo refurbishment in the near future, with SeaDream II starting in spring 2020.

Visit seadream.com for more information.