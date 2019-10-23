When most people think of a holiday in the Caribbean, they imagine days spent languishing lazily on a beach and soaking up the sun. While for some, this is the idea of the perfect holiday, for others who prefer more active pursuits, this can prove to be a little on the dull side after a few days.

This is why SeaDream Yacht Club has expanded its Yachting Land Adventure program in the Caribbean with a wide range of thrilling on-shore activities and adrenaline adventures to keep guests entertained as they sail round the beautiful islands.

The 17 new, professionally-guided activities are available to book now for the upcoming Caribbean cruise season and include everything from canyoning in the Guadeloupe Forest to kite surfing lessons and kayaking tours, as well as culinary experiences such as a private cooking class in Anguilla or even a sea salt distillation tour in Beguia.

And that’s not all. For those who love wildlife, bird-spotting in Anguilla, horseback riding and rhino riders in Marigot have also been introduced this year.

The new collection of Yachting Land Adventures will be featured in voyages to Antigua, Anguilla, the Grenadines, Montserrat, Guadeloupe, St. Martin, St. Lucia, Tobago and Trinidad, starting in November 2019.

Each activity was carefully selected by SeaDream to highlight the best of each Caribbean destination and give intrepid guests the opportunity to experience the islands in new and exciting ways.

“With so many repeat guests who sail with SeaDream year after year, we want to make sure we are always creating new ways for them to experience the destinations they love,” said Emilio Freeman, vice president of destinations and revenue management for SeaDream.

“Our new Yachting Land Adventures perfectly capture the spirit of the Caribbean and allow guests to have a fresh take on each destination regardless of how many times they’ve visited a particular port.”

For more information, visit seadream.com.