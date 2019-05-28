What do you look for in a river cruise holiday? Is it to immerse yourself in Europe’s history and culture, to experience the finer things in life or is it simply to have the freedom to explore the world as you see fit?

Whether you’re a cultural buff, a lover of luxury or someone simply looking for a relaxing break, Shearings now has the river cruise to suit you.

Shearings, Europe’s largest coach tour operator, has launched its 2020 River Cruise programme. The largest to date, it encompasses an impressive 62 itineraries across 32 ships with a choice of new worldwide cruise and tour itineraries, plus an unrivalled number of rivers, ships, brands and transport options.

Shearings has partnered with Amadeus Cruises for 2020, meaning it can now offer five-star river cruise options for the first time. The four Amadeus ships featured within the programme boast luxurious cabins, gourmet dining options and special onboard entertainment, including lectures, cooking demonstrations and music performances.

New itineraries for 2020 include a classic tour of the cities down the Danube, a cruise of European gardens in the spring and a traditional Rhine to Switzerland cruise.

For those of you who prefer a more flexible style of cruise, Shearings new programme now offers 22 itineraries with A-ROSA River Cruises (its largest to date), all of which are bookable with coach, air or rail and free Home Connect service where available.

There are nine itineraries available with CroisiEurope, which include a greater variety of themed and special event cruises. These include a seven-day ‘In the Footsteps of the Impressionists’ themed cruise on the MS Seine Princess, which explores the spectacular scenery and landscapes that inspired these famous artists.

If you’re after a novel gift idea, Shearings new ‘Anniversary Waltz’ cruises featured on both MV Virginia and MV Esmeralda have been specifically created for guests celebrating special occasions. Each includes a bottle of sparkling wine in the cabin with celebration glasses, followed with a drinks reception on the final evening.

Finally, Shearings has introduced a number of itineraries to far-flung destinations. Worldwide tours include a cruise on rivers, such as the Amazon, Nile, Yangtze, Li, Mekong and Kinabatangan.

Shearings most anticipated itineraries for 2020

A Danube Rhapsody

Experience Europe’s beautiful capital cities along the Danube aboard Amadeus Star. The price includes seven nights full-board cruise including wine with dinner, two excursions, return coach travel and the services of a Shearings Cruise Manager, among other things.

Rhine in Flames

A-Rosa is turning up the heat with its itineraries next year, offering three different cruises aboard A-Rosa Flora to the Rhine in Flames annual celebrations that boast a dazzling display of fireworks. One of these is the ‘Night of Bengal Fire’ option in April 2020, which departs from Cologne and calls at Mainz, Frankfurt, Rudesheim, Koblenz and Bonn. It departs 25 April 2020, but there are other dates and itineraries available.

In the Footsteps of Impressionists

See the sights that inspired the great Impressionist painters, from Monet to Renoir, with this artistic-themed cruise on the Seine. A range of themed presentations will also take place aboard MS Seine Princess, which will journey from Paris to Vernon, Rouen and Honfleur. Other highlights of the cultural trip will include a visit to Chateau d’Auvers-sur-Oise. A Shearlings Cruise Manager will be on call throughout to help with guests’ needs.

For more information, visit shearings.com.