World of Cruising Magazine

When it comes to river cruising, a trip on Portugal’s Douro river takes some beating. Not only is it a wonderful way to appreciate the beauty of the stunning Douro Valley, it can also take you deep into the Alto Douro region and its famous vineyards. And with Shearings Holidays and A-Rosa River Cruises, you can be sure of an experience to treasure.

Shearings Holidays offers 62 itineraries across 32 ships, including a wide selection on Europe’s most beautiful rivers – the Danube, Rhine, Maine, Moselle, Rhone, Saone, Seine and Douro. And you’re not just spoiled for choice with destinations. With Shearings’ brilliant range of three to five-star holidays, there’s something for every budget.

If you’re looking for premium four-star travel, Shearings offers over 20 fantastic cruises with A-Rosa. And to celebrate the launch of its 2020 programme – as well as new river ship, A-Rosa Alva – Shearings is offering you the chance to join A-Rosa’s ‘Highlights of the Douro Valley’ cruise.

It’s an unmissable journey aboard this beautiful new ship, which has just 63 cabins but is packed with facilities including a swimming pool on the sundeck, a spa area and a gym.

Your Holiday Starts Here

The seven-night cruise begins in the coastal city of Porto, long celebrated for the fortified wine that bears its name. Must-dos here include a visit to a port house (with a tasting, naturally) and a stroll through the historic UNESCO-listed riverside quarter, the Ribeira.

Third on your Porto tick-list should be the famous double-decker Dom Luis Bridge. That’s definitely one for the photo album, but Porto is so picturesque that you’ll find it impossible to decide what to snap next.

Then, as you sit back and admire the view, A-Rosa Alva sets off for the Alto Douro wine valley – yet another UNESCO World Heritage Site. Here your first stop is the historic river port of Régua, and then it’s on to Pinhao, a stunning little town surrounded by enchanting vineyards and the quintas that produce the wine. From here you may choose to book onto an excursion to one of Portugal’s architectural masterpieces, Casa De Mateus (you might recognise it from the label on Mateus rosé!)

From Barca D’Alva there is the option to book onto an excursion to the fascinating Spanish city of Salamanca. The ship then sails to Vega de Terron before turning back towards Porto. Meanwhile for those who like to explore, a wide range of cultural excursions can be added, offering the chance to see even more destinations.

Back on board you’ll find that A-Rosa Alva offers all the perks and luxuries that A-Rosa customers expect, including spacious cabins with hotel-style beds, extensive sun decks and flexible dining with extensive, delicious buffets so you can eat whenever the restaurant is open, rather than at set times. Guests also have the benefit of all-inclusive drinks around the clock, plus a sauna, gym and full-service professional spa on every ship.

What Your Prize Includes

You’ll enjoy a 7-night ‘Highlights of the Douro Valley’ cruise on A-Rosa Alva, including all meals and a wide selection of drinks. You’ll also receive return flights from Gatwick to Porto, and transfers to and from the ship (regional airports are available but a supplement may apply).

More Choice

Shearings is all about choice, and for 2020 the company has expanded its cruise programme even further, with new partner lines and more fabulous itineraries worldwide. River cruises on the Amazon, Yangtze Mekong and Nile are featured within their escorted tours, and there’s even a selection of ocean cruises, too.

