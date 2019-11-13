World of Cruising Magazine

Author

Double the width of your average river ship, AmaWaterways’ AmaMagna packs in more dining, accommodation and entertainment options than any rival, bringing a whole new level of amenities to inland waterway travel.

Sailing the Danube, this innovative ship by AmaWaterways offers spacious suites, ranging from 355 to 710 sq ft, plus ocean-style features such as four restaurants, five bars and a unique Zen Wellness Studio.

With personalised service and a choice of daily excursions – including guided bike and hike tours – AmaMagna is redefining river cruising. And if you’ve never tried it, this is a great way to start.

AmaWaterways: AmaMagna

Restaurants

Diners are spoiled for choice, with the main restaurant offering an easy walk-in option, while the Chef’s Table serves a decadent tasting menu. With its retractable roof, the aptly named Al Fresco is the seafood choice, while Jimmy’s is perfect for
a family dinner.

AmaWaterways AmaMagna: Jimmy's restaurant

 

Bars

Sailing the Danube is thirsty work, and cruisers can enjoy fine wines, beers and cocktails in the ship’s five bars. Our favourite is the Sky Bar on the sun deck, where guests can admire the scenery while sipping an ice-cold spritzer in the comfort of a bubbling whirlpool.

AmaMagna: The Bar

 

Spa/gym

Wellbeing is key aboard AmaMagna, and the ship has an impressive Zen Wellness Studio. There’s a large fitness area for yoga and circuit training, plus two massage rooms and a fresh juice bar – perfect for refuelling after a busy day on shore.

AmaWaterways: AmaMagna Wellness bar

 

Entertainment

For those who like to relax and unwind on a river cruise – and that’ll be just about everyone – AmaMagna offers two fireside libraries, both well stocked with great reads, plus a chic onboard cinema so guests can take in a film after dinner.

AmaWaterways AmaMagna: Cinema

 

Cabins

Staterooms are supersized, just like AmaMagna herself. All are luxuriously furnished in an elegant, contemporary style, and the majority offer full outside balconies. For something truly special, the 710 sq ft Owner’s Suite is the largest on Europe’s rivers (it also comes with a butler).

AmaMagna ship cabin

Pool

Perfectly perched on the sun deck and easily accessible by lift, AmaMagna’s large heated swimming pool is a fabulous place to relax while you take in the passing scenery. For luxury lovers, there’s also that toasty whirlpool, handily situated right next to the Sky Bar.

AmaWaterways: AmaMagna sun deck and swimming pool

Fast Facts

4 Decks

98 Cabins

4 Restaurants

1 Cinema

196 Passengers

70 Crew

