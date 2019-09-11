World of Cruising Magazine

Considered the Oscars of Cruising, the Wave Awards marks and celebrates the very best in the cruise travel industry, as voted for by our discerning readers.
The Wave Awards, organised by Real Response Media (the company behind consumer title World of Cruising and trade publication, Cruise Trade News), recognises and rewards excellence and innovation in a business that is continuously evolving to deliver an exceptional experience, both on board and ashore.
For the past six months, avid cruisers have been casting their votes for their top ‘favourites’ for each of the seven public Wave Award categories and we can now reveal who has it made it onto the shortlist (scroll down for the full list).
On 2 April 2020, the winners will be announced at an exclusive black-tie event in London. To celebrate Real Response Media’s fifth birthday, the awards ceremony has moved to a brand new venue – the elegant 8 Northumberland Avenue.
Along with hearing the winners, guests invited to the exclusive event next year will also enjoy a delicious three-course meal, guest speakers, entertainment and much celebratory merriment.
Now that the shortlist has been revealed, readers can now vote for who they would like to win and those who do so will be in with a chance to win an idyllic seven-night Aegean cruise courtesy of Celestyal Cruises. To vote and enter the competition, please visit worldofcruising.co.uk/vote.
The Wave Awards 2020 Shortlist (in no particular order):
Favourite Ocean Cruise Line
P&O Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
Regent Seven Seas
Cunard
Fred. Olsen Cruise Line
Silversea
Saga Cruises
Norwegian Cruise Line
Marella Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
MSC Cruises
Princess Cruises
Oceania Cruises
Royal Caribbean
CMV
Favourite River Cruise Line
Viking River Cruise
Riviera Travel
Fred.Olsen Cruise Line
Emerald Waterways
Crystal River Cruises
Avalon Waterways
AMA Waterways
APT
Hebridean Island Cruises
Titan Travel
Scenic
Shearings
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
CroisiEurope
American Cruise Lines
Favourite Luxury or Premium Cruise Line
Cunard
Celebrity Cruises
Princess Cruises
Saga Cruises
Oceania Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Azamara
Seabourn
Crystal Cruises
Silversea Cruises
Holland America Line
APT
AMA Waterways
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Scenic
Favourite Specialist Cruise Line
Fred. Olsen Cruise Line
Saga Cruises
Hurtigruten
Celestyal Cruises
Azamara
Silversea Cruises
Cruise & Maritime Voyages
Jules Verne
Hebridean Island Cruises
Aurora Expeditions
Star Clippers
Coral Expeditions
G Adventures
Wendy Wu Tours
The Majestic Line
Favourite Cruise Travel Agent
Bolsover Cruise Club
Iglu
Cruise.co.uk
ROL Cruise
Abercrombie & Kent
Hays Travel
Cruise Direct
Barrhead Travel
Fred Olsen Travel (including Fred River Cruises)
Cruise Nation
Cruise 118
Trailfinders
Cruise 1st
Cruise Direction
Jetline
Favourite Cruise Destination
Barbados
Bahamas
Italy
Croatia
Norway
Alaska
Greece
Australia
Iceland
Galapagos
Costa Rica
St Lucia
Singapore
Japan
Seychelles
Argentina
St Kitts & Nevis
Jamaica
Malta
Grenada
Favourite Cruise Travel Blogger
Ben & David – Cruise with Ben and David
Emma Le Teace – Cruising Isn’t Just For Old People
Sandra & Chris – Brits On A Ship
Gary Bembridge – Tips For Travellers
Rebecca Hardy – Cruise Addict Blog
Jamie Robins – Travel Blogger Jamie
Caroline Morgan – Cruises for Families
Laura Pedlar – Cruise Lifestyle
Gavin & Luke – Holidays at Sea
Various Editors – Cruising With Kids
Anna Twitchin – The Cruise Blogger
Danielle Fear – Cruise Miss
Chris Hughes – BeyondCruise
Dave Monk – Shipmonk
Jamie Edwards – Explore With Ed