World of Cruising Magazine

Considered the Oscars of Cruising, the Wave Awards marks and celebrates the very best in the cruise travel industry, as voted for by our discerning readers.

The Wave Awards, organised by Real Response Media (the company behind consumer title World of Cruising and trade publication, Cruise Trade News), recognises and rewards excellence and innovation in a business that is continuously evolving to deliver an exceptional experience, both on board and ashore.

For the past six months, avid cruisers have been casting their votes for their top ‘favourites’ for each of the seven public Wave Award categories and we can now reveal who has it made it onto the shortlist (scroll down for the full list).

On 2 April 2020, the winners will be announced at an exclusive black-tie event in London. To celebrate Real Response Media’s fifth birthday, the awards ceremony has moved to a brand new venue – the elegant 8 Northumberland Avenue.

Along with hearing the winners, guests invited to the exclusive event next year will also enjoy a delicious three-course meal, guest speakers, entertainment and much celebratory merriment.

Now that the shortlist has been revealed, readers can now vote for who they would like to win and those who do so will be in with a chance to win an idyllic seven-night Aegean cruise courtesy of Celestyal Cruises. To vote and enter the competition, please visit worldofcruising.co.uk/vote.

The Wave Awards 2020 Shortlist (in no particular order):

Favourite Ocean Cruise Line

P&O Cruises

Celebrity Cruises

Regent Seven Seas

Cunard

Fred. Olsen Cruise Line

Silversea

Saga Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line

Marella Cruises

Viking Ocean Cruises

MSC Cruises

Princess Cruises

Oceania Cruises

Royal Caribbean

CMV

Favourite River Cruise Line

Viking River Cruise

Riviera Travel

Fred.Olsen Cruise Line

Emerald Waterways

Crystal River Cruises

Avalon Waterways

AMA Waterways

APT

Hebridean Island Cruises

Titan Travel

Scenic

Shearings

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

CroisiEurope

American Cruise Lines

Favourite Luxury or Premium Cruise Line

Cunard

Celebrity Cruises

Princess Cruises

Saga Cruises

Oceania Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Azamara

Seabourn

Crystal Cruises

Silversea Cruises

Holland America Line

APT

AMA Waterways

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

Scenic

Favourite Specialist Cruise Line

Fred. Olsen Cruise Line

Saga Cruises

Hurtigruten

Celestyal Cruises

Azamara

Silversea Cruises

Cruise & Maritime Voyages

Jules Verne

Hebridean Island Cruises

Aurora Expeditions

Star Clippers

Coral Expeditions

G Adventures

Wendy Wu Tours

The Majestic Line

Favourite Cruise Travel Agent

Bolsover Cruise Club

Iglu

Cruise.co.uk

ROL Cruise

Abercrombie & Kent

Hays Travel

Cruise Direct

Barrhead Travel

Fred Olsen Travel (including Fred River Cruises)

Cruise Nation

Cruise 118

Trailfinders

Cruise 1st

Cruise Direction

Jetline

Favourite Cruise Destination

Barbados

Bahamas

Italy

Croatia

Norway

Alaska

Greece

Australia

Iceland

Galapagos

Costa Rica

St Lucia

Singapore

Japan

Seychelles

Argentina

St Kitts & Nevis

Jamaica

Malta

Grenada

Favourite Cruise Travel Blogger

Ben & David – Cruise with Ben and David

Emma Le Teace – Cruising Isn’t Just For Old People

Sandra & Chris – Brits On A Ship

Gary Bembridge – Tips For Travellers

Rebecca Hardy – Cruise Addict Blog

Jamie Robins – Travel Blogger Jamie

Caroline Morgan – Cruises for Families

Laura Pedlar – Cruise Lifestyle

Gavin & Luke – Holidays at Sea

Various Editors – Cruising With Kids

Anna Twitchin – The Cruise Blogger

Danielle Fear – Cruise Miss

Chris Hughes – BeyondCruise

Dave Monk – Shipmonk

Jamie Edwards – Explore With Ed