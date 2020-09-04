This hasn’t been the best of years for cruise ship debuts, but even a global health crisis hasn’t prevented luxury cruise line Silversea from launching its highly anticipated purpose- built expedition ship, Silver Origin.

Designed to sail the sapphire waters of the Galapagos Islands with just 100 guests on board, this all-suite ship might well be the most elegant expedition vessel ever built.

To travel aboard Silver Origin is to dive into a world of opulence and extravagance, but also education and adventure. Guests residing in butler-serviced suites can look out over incredible marine ecosystems while sipping fine champagne, or jump aboard a kayak after indulging in a four-course lunch.

Snorkelling, hiking, learning and exploring are all on the agenda by day, while evenings offer pampering spa treatments, lavish dinners and live music. Appealing to intrepid travellers who aren’t willing to compromise on luxury the ship will sail week-long itineraries around the Galapagos archipelago, between the islands of Baltra and San Cristóbal.