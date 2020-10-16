Cruising may still be on hold, but ultra-luxury cruise line Silversea has piqued our wanderlust by releasing two new videos from its Behind the Lens series.

The cruise line released the two latest episodes to remind travellers of the wonders of cruising, the exciting places you can visit and the incredible experiences with nature you can have.

The first Behind the Lens videos shows the enigmatic blue-footed booby, a marine bird native to subtropical and tropical regions of the eastern Pacific Ocean, such as the Galapagos.

Shot by Silversea filmmakers Ross Vernon McDonald and Benn Berkeley, the clip showcase the incredible and diverse wildlife of the region as he documents the goings-on of the birds on the Peruvian island of Lobos de Tierra.

The second clip shows the Pacific Coastal Belt, an area wedged between South America’s Andean mountains and the Peru Chile Oceanic Trench.

Narrator Ross revealed he was “struck by the vast and otherwordly landscapes” and the “glistening mirage of the Atacama Salt Flats”.

The clip shows the incredible wildlife that resides along the Peruvian coast, like pink flamingoes and a colossal number of seabirds.

It also highlights the incredible landscape in the region, where there are “mysterious hieroglyphs of ancient cultures” that “can still be seen carved into the mountains”.

Both clips show the untamed coastal wilderness of South America, a popular cruise destination offering “geological, historical and cultural experiences like nowhere else”.

Silversea is on track to resume sailings on 1 December 2020, hoping to offer these amazing wildlife experiences to travellers again soon.

Silver Shadow will resume sailings on 4 December 2020, Silver Cloud will resume sailing on 19 March 2021 and Silver Wind on 14 June 2021. Silver Moon and Silver Origin will also resume in December 2020.