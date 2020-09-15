If you’re anything like us, you’ll already be planning your next 2021 cruise.

After the year it’s been, more thought has to be put into planning a cruise than ever before. Due to their spacious surroundings, fewer passengers, sleek and pristine ships and unique itineraries, an expedition cruise is perhaps the best way to cruise in 2021. Even more so, a luxury expedition cruise.

Silversea is offering just that, and the uber-luxurious six-star cruise line has just unveiled its new collection of bucket-list expedition voyages for 2021 and 2022.

The cruise line’s revised collection boasts an incredible 157 new expedition voyages, with departures from as early as January 2021, and running all the way until July 2022.

Sailings to the Galapagos Islands, Antarctica, the Arctic and the line’s first expedition world cruise are all on the cards. These once-in-a-lifetime sailings will all take place on Silversea’s four superlative expedition ships.

Offering guests more variety than ever, an incredible 12 maiden ports of call mean passengers will be able to travel deeper into destinations than ever before by luxury cruise.

One of the most incredible expeditions Silversea is offering in its new expedition collection is a pioneering itinerary to the Galapagos Islands.

A volcanic archipelago rich in biodiversity, the Galapagos Islands are considered one of the world’s best destinations for wildlife viewing, where blue-footed boobies roam the skies, Galapagos penguins guard the shores and waters are teaming with giant sea turtles and dolphins.

Silversea is offering Galapagos itineraries aboard its brand new six-star ship, Silver Origin. The most luxurious purpose-built ship ever to sail in these fabled islands, Silver Origin has the highest expert guide-to-guest and zodiac-to-guest ratio in the region, making sure each guest can ask questions and learn as much about the islands as possible.

Even more remote than the Galapagos Islands, and perfect for social distancing, Silversea is launching its longest-ever voyages to the icy wilds of Antarctica.

Travellers will be able to embark on the luxury line’s first-ever voyage crossing the Antarctic Polar Circle while enjoying a 20-day exploration of the White Continent in the sublime luxury of Silver Explorer.



But this Polar Circle crossing, departing in January 2022, is just one of Silversea’s enriching 35 voyages to the Antarctic. Due to her size and ice-class credentials, guests on Silver Explorer will also be able to venture to Marguerite Bay and possibly even Bellingshausen Sea on the tip of the wild and remote Antarctic Peninsula.

Like Silver Origin, Silver Explorer also leads the way when it comes to personalised expeditions, with a team of 14 expedition staff and 14 speedy zodiacs.

Other Antarctica experiences include visits to South Georgia, famous for its penguins, the Falkland Islands, the Ross Sea, and the Subantarctic Islands.

With the world’s Arctic regions offering some of the most remote and beautiful landscapes in the world, Silversea is also launching its first-ever Arctic Grand Voyage.

Departing on 16 July 2021, this history-making sailing will take guests to over 51 destinations, journeys to some of the most remote waters in the world across seven countries.

The voyage will last for 63 days and include incredible enriching experiences, making this a truly bucket-list adventure.

Experiences include an impressive line up of guest speakers and the chance to follow in the footsteps of the world’s most intrepid explorers in the Northwest Passage crossing, journeying to Svalbard. All this aboard Silver Cloud, one of the most spacious vessels in ice-class cruising complete with beauty salon, wellness area and host of lavish restaurants and bars.

Finally, the line is launching 10 voyages around the cool waters of Northern Europe, with five sailings even departing from the British Isles. For those who prefer the heat, a wide selection of in-depth voyages in the sun-soaked South Pacific and South America are also available.

All of Silversea’s incredible expedition cruises will take place on its fleet of pint-sized and ultra-luxurious expedition ships, two of which are even set for further enhancements in 2021. Silver Explorer will be treated to more zodiacs and Silver Wind will make the transition into an ice-class ship, cementing Silversea’s position as the leading cruise line for ultra-luxurious expedition sailings.

For more information or to book one of Silversea’s bucket-list adventures, head to silversea.com.