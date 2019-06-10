World of Cruising Magazine

What is the SALT programme, and how is it different from the usual cruise dining concept?

What makes SALT (Sea And Land Taste) unique is our commitment to taking a journalistic approach to creating an immersive culinary experience. That means making an effort to unearth the compelling food stories in any given region, seeking out the chefs, historians, food writers, winemakers and producers who can best help us appreciate these stories, and asking how we can create memorable, exciting excursions and onboard learning and tasting experiences for our guests.

How did you get involved?

I was lucky enough to be introduced to Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s CMO, who shares my belief that the best way to feel that you’ve fully experienced and appreciated a place is to dig into its culinary culture and traditions. Barbara’s passion for food and travel, and her commitment to creating authentic travel experiences, have been the catalyst for everything we’re doing with the SALT project.