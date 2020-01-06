To celebrate the launch of two new ships – Silver Origin and Silver Moon – Silversea Cruises is offering customers an array of deals to hopefully lure them on deck this year.

The world’s leading ultra-luxury cruise has promised offers including a 10 per cent early booking discounts and savings of up to £500 per suite. If this wasn’t enough, those who book between now and 28 February will get an additional 10 per cent off Silversea’s cruises departing from July 2020 onwards.

Peter Shanks, Silversea Cruises’ managing director for the UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa, said:

“2020 is a milestone year for Silversea with the launch of two new ships – Silver Origin and Silver Moon – and to celebrate we are offering outstanding value for money on our most inclusive itineraries to tempt you to sail with us”.

Silversea Cruises is recognised as an innovator in the ultra-luxury cruise line industry, offering guests large-ship amenities aboard its intimate, all-suite vessels: Silver Wind, Silver Shadow, Silver Whisper, Silver Spirit and Silver Muse – all designed to offer an atmosphere of conviviality and casual elegance.

There are a number of various different offers to choose from, depending on where customers wish to go.

Those that have a love of the shimmering Mediterranean can sail from Athens (Piraeus) to Monte Carlo on board Silver Moon, departing 19 October 2020 (during her inaugural Mediterranean season), start from £4,890 per person, based on two sharing – a price which includes an Early Booking Bonus and £150 bonus savings.

Guests looking to explore the Caribbean will receive up to £500 saving per suite, roundtrip economy flights, overseas transfers, one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, plus complimentary shore excursions in every port on selected sailings from January to March 2020.

Those of you interested in visiting the Galapagos Islands, one of the world’s most untouched and mysterious places, can do so on an 11-day all-inclusive Galapagos cruise departing on 28 November 2020 on board the brand new Silver Origin, starting from £7,500 per person, based on two sharing – including an early booking bonus and £150 bonus savings.