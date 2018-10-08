Silversea announce first new ships since purchase by Royal Caribbean Cruises earlier this year

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Silversea Cruises today announced agreements to build three new ships for Silversea Cruises, the ultra-luxury and expedition cruise brand that recently purchased by RCL.

Silversea signed a memorandum of understanding with German shipbuilder Meyer Werft to build two new vessels in a new ‘Evolution Class’.

The first Evolution-class ship is expected to be delivered in 2022.

But that’s not all.

Silversea have also announced plans to construct a new expedition vessel, named Silver Origin, that will serve the Galápagos Islands itinerary currently sailed by Silver Galapagos.

The new ship is expected for delivery in March 2020.

“We are delighted to have entered into an agreement with Meyer Werft on the Silver Evolution series and De Hoop for Silver Origin,” says Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, Silversea’s executive chairman.

“With our guests in mind, we are pushing the boundaries of ultra-luxury cruising, as well as expedition cruising in the Galápagos Islands and beyond, redefining the concept of immersive travel.”

“We are excited to get to work helping Silversea grow and realise its ambitions,” said Richard D. Fain, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., which finalised its two-thirds acquisition of Silversea earlier this year.

“There is tremendous potential in the ultra-luxury and expedition markets of the cruise industry, and we believe discerning travellers will embrace the exciting designs Silversea is imagining for them.”