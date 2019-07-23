World of Cruising Magazine

A cruise is one of the most luxurious ways in the world to travel. There’s nothing quite like taking in the globe onboard an opulent ocean liner, voyaging to private paradise islands and breathtaking landscapes.

When it comes to luxury cruising, few cruise lines come close to the utter opulence and comfort offered by Silversea, with the Monégasque company pioneering the ideal of all-inclusive, luxury cruising in the early 90s, with the launch of the now-iconic ship, Silver Cloud.

Fast forward almost 30 years and the brand has a fleet of small luxury ships, hosting guests in the most lavish surroundings imaginable. Onboard, all accommodation is spacious and most suites come with private verandas, while ocean-view suites come with the luxury of their own attentive butler.

From relaxation to adventure and expedition, whatever your desire, Silversea offers in the lap of luxury, sailing to 900 destinations in seven continents around the globe. The best thing about Silversea? Whether you’re soaking up the sun in the Caribbean or swimming with turtles in the Galapagos, all Silversea cruises are all-inclusive.

Fine dining

Silversea’s gourmet cuisine is legendary, where Michelin-quality chefs create elaborate and mouth-watering menus, inspired by fine French cuisine, delicate Asian dishes and indulgent Italian favourites, taking inspiration from the waters its ships travel.

Each one of Silversea’s ships has its own array of dining venues, from elegant seafood bar and grill Atlantide to bespoke French cuisine in La Dame, to open-seating The Restaurant, the epicentre of Silversea ship’s dining experience.

Offering an experience other luxury cruise lines can only dream of rivalling, ships are also host to Asian-accented Indochine, with exotic Thai, Vietnamese and Indian cuisine. The line has even taken cuisine one step further, launching its SALT (Sea and Land Taste) programme with renowned food writer, Adam Sachs.

Taking inspiration from the lands the ship sails to, the programme is an immersive culinary experience, offering exciting excursions to wineries, restaurants and iconic world food regions, also hosting demonstrations, discussions and throwing elaborate dinners back onboard.

No matter where you dine, all gourmet cuisine, fine wines, cocktails and spirits are included, be it in its cocktail, jazz or piano bars, perfect for dancing the night away.

Utter relaxation

On Silversea, many of its nine ships are equipped with world-class fitness and wellness centres, allowing guests to embark on a personal journey of wellness, along with their worldly travels. At the fitness centre, guests can take part in pilates sessions and circuit training, before melting away their stresses in the ship’s steam rooms, saunas and private treatment rooms, offering massages and a host of pampering sessions.

The pampering continues in guests’ suites, where Silversea’s suites offer some of the highest space-per-guest ratios of any luxury cruise line. Along with ocean views from private teak verandas, all suites offer luxurious toiletries and personalised stationery, a pillow menu with nine different types of pillows, and a bar stocked with your favourite wines and spirits. The crème de la crème? All suites are tended to by their own attentive butler, on hand to serve in-suite meals and organise day-to-day life at sea.

Luxury excursions

With such opulent facilities and surroundings, it can be hard to imagine wanting to leave a Silversea ship, but the line continues its strive for perfection and luxury with its enticing excursions and land programmes, available for an extra cost on its classic ships.

In port, the line allows guests to get right into the heart of the action, from snorkelling through coral reefs to embarking on a fascinating train journey to Moscow, or guided tour of Ephesus.

Silversea’s six-star shore concierge team works to create guests perfect land excursions, from local tours to imbibing regional culture and customs, to even enjoying a shopping trip.

Excursions include visiting local wineries and meeting winemakers in Italy, even helping them to create your own bespoke blend, and Japanese cooking classes in Tokyo.

Back onboard, if long days at sea aren’t for you, then Silversea even offers mid-voyage adventures, allowing guests to soak up even more culture on land, enjoying a short land-based mini-break before rejoining the ship at its next port of call. Mid-voyage adventures and land programmes aren’t included in the cruise fare, and are available at an extra cost.

Whether it be the luxury surroundings, impeccable service and world-class butlers, Michelin-quality cuisine and enriching land excursions, a Silversea cruise is at the pinnacle of luxury cruising.

