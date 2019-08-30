Silversea’s Silver Moon has finally touched the water for the first time, after two years of anticipation as to what the ultra-luxury ship will actually look like.

It turns out she’s just as sleek and chic as we’d imagined, as she was elegantly lowered into the waters at Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

The float out was marked by a traditional coin ceremony and large celebration, attended by senior representatives from Silversea and Fincantieri, along with some VIP guests.

Just as they appear in the much-circulated renders, the exterior is gleaming white and streamlined, giving the illusion of a luxury yacht and not a traditional cruise ship.

With work on the exterior complete, work will now begin on her elegant and opulent interiors, which includes culinary labs, fine dining restaurants, sultry late-night bars and a serene wellness centre.

“We are delighted to celebrate this milestone with our partner and expert shipbuilder Fincantieri,” says Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s CEO.

“From 2020, Silver Moon will leverage on the success of our beloved flagship, Silver Muse, to unlock immersive new travel experiences for our guests around the world. With a range of pioneering new features that will push the boundaries of luxury travel, Silver Moon will be the most elegant ship in her class.”

“Silver Moon is one of five ships currently on order for our cruise line; I look forward to fulfilling my father’s vision, and, with the support of Royal Caribbean Cruises, expanding the fleet further still in the future,” added Manfredi Lefebvre, Silversea’s executive chairman.

Along with chic minimalist interiors and an exterior that wouldn’t look out of place in a Bond movie, Silver Moon will also play host to Silversea’s innovative new culinary programme, SALT (Sea and Land Taste).

The programme, in collaboration with renowned food writer Adam Sachs, will bring guests a gastronomic experience of epic proportions, with market visits, food excursions, culinary classes and locally inspired menus using produce from ports of call.

Along with SALT, Silversea will house the Dolce Vita lounge – perfect for cocktails – the Connoisseur’s Corner – serving cigars and stiff drinks, Kaiseki restaurant, and La Dame restaurant, decked out with bespoke Lalique crystals.

Spaces on Silver Moon‘s maiden voyage are still available, with the ship sailing from Trieste to Rome (Civitavecchia) on 6 August 2020.