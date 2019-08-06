Here at World of Cruising, nothing gets us excited like a new ship, and we’re already counting down the days until Silversea’s Silver Moon starts sailing the high seas.

In just one year on 6 August 2020, the luxury cruise line’s latest vessel will be departing for her inaugural voyage, taking 596 guests on an 11-day retreat from Trieste to Rome.

According to the brand, Silver Moon will echo the elegance of Silversea’s current flagship, Silver Muse, showcasing the same beloved Silversea outlets, along with a host of exciting new additions.

Aboard the newest member of the fleet, guests will be able to experience epicurean exploration at its finest, with Silversea’s new SALT (Sea and Land Taste) programme. The programme, in collaboration with renowned food writer Adam Sachs, will showcase the cuisine of ports of call, changing and adapting as the ship sails through different countries and regions.

The programme also includes on board and shore-based excursions, where guests can learn more about regional ingredients and culinary customs, touring local markets and taking part in guided food and drink demonstrations.

As part of the SALT Programme, three new venues will be available on Silver Moon, forming a culinary hub on deck four. One of eight restaurants on board, SALT Kitchen will b the ‘first large-scale’ regional restaurant on board a luxury cruise ship, with an ever-changing menu and regionally inspired wine list.

Guests will also be able to learn about local ingredients and take part in workshops, tastings and demonstrations, while the SALT Bar will showcase a huge selection of regional wines, spirits and other drinks.

Silversea’s popular restaurants Atlantide and Kaiseki will also undergo an extensive redesign for their Silver Moon debut, with Atlantide upscaled to accommodate 230 guests. Sushi restaurant Kaiseki will allow guests to watch on as chefs prepare fresh sushi and sashimi, while the ship’s signature restaurant, La Dame, will also see a brand new design.

Seating 50 more people than usual, La Dame will boast far-reaching views and stunning interiors, designed in collaboration with French art and design house, Lalique.

Other F&B venues on board Silver Moon include cocktail and piano lounge Dolce Vita, laid-back Arts Café and sultry Connoisseur’s Corner, where guests can enjoy a selection of cigars and premium spirits.

In addition to an enhanced pool deck with crystalline swimming pool and U-shaped bar area, Silver Moon will have a redesigned spa and fitness centre – featuring a thermal area, relaxation area and gym – Panorama Lounge, Observation Library, Venetian Lounge and Casino.

Following her sailing on 6 August (with a few suites still available to book), Silver Moon will spend her summer in the Mediterranean, before crossing the Atlantic to Fort Lauderdale.

From Florida, she’ll spend time in the Caribbean before continuing on to Central and South America, where guests will be able to complete an epic circumnavigation of the continent on Silver Moon’s Grand South America 2021 cruise, sailing to 37 destinations in 20 countries.