Ever since David Attenborough gave the nation nightmares with those vicious lightening-fast snakes on Planet Earth II, Brits have been dying to experience the Galapagos for themselves… and cruise lines are cottoning on.

Set to set sail in July 2020, Silversea is opening bookings for its brand new purpose-built expedition ship, Silver Origin, which will take just 100 travellers around the famed islands.

As of 16 July, potential explorers will be able to reserve their suite onboard the new ship, which was designed specially to sail around the Galapagos Islands, taking the place of the retiring Silver Galapagos.

The ultra-luxury ship will sail two seven-night itineraries between Baltra and San Cristobal, giving guests a range of experiences and sights, from exploring Darwin’s ‘Living Laboratory of Evolution’, where they can spot giant tortoises, marine iguanas and blue-fitted boobies, or zoom out in zodiacs on one of the line’s complimentary excursions.

Sailing from Baltra to San Cristobal guests will enjoy a circumnavigation of Isla Daphne Major and explorations of sites including Darwin Bay and Prince Philip’s Steps in Genovesa, along with Sullivan Bay, North Seymour, Rabida, and South Plaza.

On this voyage, lucky guests will be able to look upon lava flows and snorkel with marine life including schools of tropical fish and whitetip reef shark, experiencing the glory of seeing animals in their natural habitat.

Guests travelling from San Cristobal will be treated to a similar experience, journeying to Cerro Dragon and Las Bachas Beach in Santa Cruz and completing a circumnavigation of Kicker Rock, also stopping at Punta Vicente Roca, Tagus Cove and Elizabeth Bay in Isabel.

In 2020, two special extended voyages will also run for the festive season – an 11-day voyage departing on 19 December and a 12-day New Year’s cruise departing on 29 December.

Of course, it’s Silversea, so luxury will be a huge part of the expedition voyage, with all cabins onboard suites, and all suites coming with impeccable butler service. Each suite features a private veranda or horizon balcony and boasts a minibar stocked with local snacks and a range of refreshing and boozy beverages.

Unlimited WiFi – for sharing your experiences on FaceTime – 24-hour room service and complimentary expedition gear are also all included.

“The Galapagos Islands are one of the world’s greatest pristine wonderlands,” said Fernando Delgado, Silversea’s vice president and general manager of Canodros C.L. “It will be our honour to unlock the authentic beauty of this region for guests, as they journey aboard the environmentally-conscious Silver Origin, enjoying the ship’s understated elegance and all-inclusive comforts and luxuries.”

Helping to protect the beautiful waters she sails, Silver Origin will use a dynamic position system to protect the seabed when anchored, promote reusable water bottles and has built into suites freshwater purification systems – converting seawater into drinking water.

To book your spot on Silver Origin, visit silversea.com from 16 July