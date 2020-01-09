Silversea ship Silver Whisper left from Fort Lauderdale to Amsterdam on 6 January on what is the first-ever seven-continent World Cruise. On a voyage which is truly pushing the boundaries of travel, passengers will be visiting 62 destinations in over 32 countries.

The trip will last 140 days in total and is a comprehensive spanning of the globe. Silversea’s 2020 World Cruise was masterminded by their team of destination experts and will include a three-day stint in the Arctic Peninsula.

Silversea CEO and President Roberto Martinoli said: “It was an honour to bid our guests bon voyage ahead of our World Cruise 2020.”

“It’s our most immersive World Cruise to date, offering an unprecedented range of experiences. Our guests’ enthusiasm for the voyage has been reflected in the exceptionally strong booking numbers.”

As well as being Silversea’s most exciting World Cruise to date, aboard Silver Whisper guests will be treated to a pioneering new cocktail programme. This will include 62 cocktails – one for each location the guests will travel to – and let the guests sample flavours which represent the different places on the voyage.

Aboard Silver Whisper, travellers will enjoy Silversea’s trademark level of service and luxury accommodations. Each of the ship’s ocean-view suites provides guests with the attentive service of a butler and a 24-hour in-suite dining service. The company really are living up to their reputation as the world’s leading ultra-luxury cruise line.

The pioneering cruise line isn’t just treating it’s guests on deck – 2020’s world cruise sees the company introduce 33 brand new bespoke onshore experiences.

Travellers will embark on a musical and culinary journey in San Juan hosted by an acclaimed artist; attend a private performance of a world-renowned folkloric ballet troupe in Salvador da Bahia; delve into the Polynesian culture with a celebrated anthropologist in Moorea amongst numerous other fantastic experiences.

For the learned traveller, there’s also the chance to listen to guest lecturers around the world like John & Tracy Fleming, Michael Buerk and Bill Miller.

This is a once in a lifetime experience and certainly won’t be forgotten by the lucky few who are gliding their way round the globe.