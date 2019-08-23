Showing some love for its most discerning and loyal passengers, Silversea has announced a series of special Venetian Society Reunion sailings, set to take place in this year and next.

Along with the Venetian Society reunion, a special voyage is also being run to celebrate the silver anniversary of Silversea’s Fernando Barroso de Oliveira, the chairman’s ambassador of the Venetian Society, later this year.

Fernando currently represents Silversea’s executive chairman at Venetian Society events and sailings, and also carries out duties as cruise director for the world cruise. He will celebrate 25 years with Silversea by sailing from San Juan to Florida’s Fort Lauderdale, and is inviting other Venetian Society members to join him.

Celebrating Fernando and his work, Silver Whisper will depart on 11 November for 11 days of sailing, journeying to St. Thomas, Gustavia (St Barthelemy), St. John’s, Fort-de-France, Les Saintes, Philipsburg (St. Maarten), Spanish Town, and Key West, before finishing in Fort Lauderdale on 22 November 2019.

Along with stunning destinations, a number of special enrichments will also take place on this voyage, including a celebratory cocktail event with dinner.

Those who miss out on the 25th-anniversary sailing can still book a spot on the three Venetian Society reunion cruises sailing next year, one from Rome to Monte Carlo, one from Monte Carlo to Barcelona and one from Fort Lauderdale to San Juan.

The first reunion sailing of 2020 will depart from Rome on a 9-day sailing around the Mediterranean. Guests sailing on super luxurious Silver Spirit will call at the picturesque Amalfi Coast, Palermo (Sicily), Alghero (Sardinia), Livorno, Portofino and have two overnight stays in both Monte Carlo and Sorrento.

The next cruise starts in Monte Carlo, departing for a 9-day sailing on 30 October to Barcelona. The sailing will take place on board Silversea’s shiny new vessel Silver Moon, and be hosted by Fernando himself.

Ports of call will include Porto Mahon, Malaga (Costa Del Sol), Cadiz, Gibraltar, Cartagena, Palma De Mallorca, and Valencia, arriving in Barcelona on 8th November 2020.

The third reunion sailing will depart from sunny Fort Lauderdale on 25th November 2020, and is also hosted by Fernando.

The nine-day voyage will see Silver Shadow sail to exotic San Juan, with Venetian Society members set to discover the delights of Grand Turk, Charlestown (Nevis), Les Saintes, Gustavia (St. Barthelemy), and Road Town, before arriving in San Juan on 4 December 2020, just in time to jet home for Christmas.

The Venetian Society is Silversea’s esteemed loyalty programme, offering its members privileges and exclusive cruise rewards. You become a member of the society after your first cruise with Silversea, with the more cruises you do the more savings you can have.

To book onto a Venetian Society cruise, visit silversea.com.