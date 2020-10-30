Silversea Cruises has taken delivery of its brand new ship Silver Moon, the ninth addition to its uber-luxurious fleet of ships.

The cruise line received the ship today (30 October) in an intimate celebration at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy, where executives from Silversea Cruises, Royal Caribbean Group and Fincantieri were all present.

Delivering live speeches via a video feed were Richard Fain, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, and Jason Liberty, executive vice president and CFO of the Royal Caribbean Group.

The pair commended the 1,000 craftspeople who made the building of Silver Moon possible. Luigi Matarazzo – Fincantieri’s general manager merchant ships division – and Roberto Martinoli – Silversea’s president and CEO were also present in Ancona.

On delivery of the ship, the teams from Silversea, Royal Caribbean Group and Fincantieri all raised a glass of champagne to the new-build.

“I congratulate all those involved in the build of Silver Moon; it is a proud moment for everybody at Silversea Cruises, the Royal Caribbean Group, and Fincantieri,” said Fain.

“This beautiful ship represents the resilience of the global cruise industry and it is encouraging to see such innovation and progress in this challenging period. I have long said that Silversea Cruises is the jewel in the crown of the Royal Caribbean Group and I am today reminded of the cruise line’s quality.

“Silver Moon represents the pinnacle of luxury travel; I look forward to welcoming our guests aboard in the near future.”

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Silver Moon to the Silversea fleet. The epitome of 21st-century luxury travel, she possesses a number of innovations that will build on the success of her sister ship Silver Muse,” added Martinoli.

“Every exquisite detail of Silver Moon is an expression of our successful collaboration with one of the world’s premier shipbuilders. It is apt that Silver Moon was built here in Italy, a cradle of luxury and a country celebrated for its rich culinary heritage.”

Silver Moon is the ninth ship in Silversea’s luxury fleet and was originally scheduled to launch in August, but this was sadly pushed back due to Covid-19.

Along with having elegant interiors, world-class facilities and all-suite accommodation, the ship will also feature Silversea’s innovative new culinary programme, SALT (Sea and Land Taste).

The programme, in collaboration with renowned food writer Adam Sachs, will bring guests a gastronomic experience of epic proportions, with market visits, food excursions, culinary classes and locally inspired menus using produce from the ports of call.