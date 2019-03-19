Explore the world in style and luxury as part of Silversea’s expedition world cruise

Silversea’s 167-day expedition world cruise is now on general sale.

The cruise on Silver Cloud sails from Ushuaia on 30 January 2021, calling at 107 destinations in 30 countries, including six new ports of call for the cruise line: Naxos, Folegandros, Nafpaktos, Ksamil, Bejaïa, and Fort William. It will end in Tromsø on 16 July 2021.

Silversea’s senior vice president expeditions and destination experiences, Conrad Combrink, said: “The expedition world cruise 2021 has been specially crafted to unlock the world’s most amazing deep travel experiences for our guests.

“A world first, the Uncharted World Tour 2021 is truly unique in the variety of immersive experiences on offer.

“Our guests will travel around the world like no others before them, enjoying the superlative comfort of Silver Cloud and the expertise of our onboard team.”

More than 20 guest speakers will join the cruise, including explorer and scientist Felicity Aston MBE, explorer and gold medalist of the Royal Geographical and Scottish Geographical Societies Tim Severin, and co-founder of the Plastic Oceans Foundation Jo Ruxton.

Fares for a Vista Suite start from £77,000, while guests can enjoy Silver Cloud’s two-bedroom Owner’s Suite from £392,000.

Guests will receive complimentary expedition gear, including a commemorative world cruise polar exploration parka, a waterproof backpack, and various other items of clothing and accessories.