Singapore is also virtually on the Equator, so it is permanently hot, steamy and either raining or about to rain – usually in torrents. My top tip? If you’re just here for a day and wish to walk as little as possible, chose one of the rival hop-on, hop-off bus tours that will pick you up from the cruise terminal and take you to the places you most want to see. On a recent visit with my two school-age sons, I opted for the red double-decker CitySightseeing tour: two routes, 38 stops, and a free guided walk (Chinatown and Little India on alternate days). 9am On the other hand, if you’re up for adventure, there are shopping and sightseeing opportunities galore. To spend your day visiting mall after mall, head for Orchard Road. Singapore’s equivalent of Oxford Street or New York’s Fifth Avenue. Personally though, I’d start with a relaxed, shaded stroll along the Singapore River, before the day gets too hot. Begin at Elgin Bridge, which links the modern Financial District to the city’s colonial heartland, and stick to the northern bank. This is where Sir Stamford Raffles landed in 1819 to set up a British tax-free port between India and China, there’s a statue of him at the landing site. It’s also where you’ll get the best view of Singapore’s spectacular modern skyline. The walk takes you past Parliament House, Old Parliament House and the Asian Civilisations Museum. Pause to read the fascinating memorials to Asian statesmen such as Ho Chi Minh and Nehru: written from an Asian perspective, they will challenge your assumptions.

10:30am Cross Cavenagh Bridge, built in 1869 by Indian convicts, and pop into the luxurious Fullerton Hotel to enjoy a refreshing cup of tea and note how this former main post of office has been cleverly reinvented.

11:30am If you’re not too uncomfortable in the heat, cross the Esplanade Bridge to Marina Bay. This hugely challenging civil engineering project has transformed Singapore through a mixture of land reclamation, sea barrages and a massive freshwater reservoir, yet to the casual visitor it all looks perfectly natural. Dominating the skyline is the Marina Bay Sands casino resort, the most expensive hotel ever built, with its huge surfboard-shaped SkyPark on the 55th floor.

12:30pm Feeling peckish? Head for Chinatown on the southern bank of river. It won’t be quite as lively and atmospheric as it becomes at night, but if this is your one opportunity, pause at whichever restaurant takes your fancy and watch the passing street theatre.