The great English explorer will be welcomed on board the Aegean Odyssey for a cruise to the Norwegian fjords this summer, departing from Copenhagen on 16 July.

Fiennes has journeyed across some of the toughest, most remote regions in the world, including the Arctic and the Antarctic. In 2009 aged 65, he succeeded in becoming the oldest man to climb Mount Everest, following two previous failed attempts (his first attempt ended in Fiennes having a heart attack). He holds several endurance records and has been coined the world’s greatest living explorer.

For two days, he will join passengers and share with them his epic tales and adventures in a series of exclusive talks, Q&A sessions and book signings, and there will also be a special screening of a film documenting his remarkable three-year circumpolar expedition.

The Transglobe Expedition was the first expedition to make a circumpolar navigation, travelling vertically from one pole to the other using only surface support. The idea for the expedition came from Ranulph’s wife, Ginny, and it took seven years to plan. The 100,000 mile route starting from Greenwich saw the expedition team cross the Sahara, through the jungles of Mali and the Ivory Coast, over Antarctica and into the Arctic Ocean.

As well as being the first to circumnavigate the globe from pole to pole, they also achieved many other Guinness world record firsts, including being the fastest team to cross the Antarctica and being to reach the North Pole using mechanical transport. Bothie, their dog, was also the first to visit both poles.

As well as learning from the great man, passengers will get the chance to be explorers themselves as they cruise one of the world’s most stunning fjords, Geirangerfjord. On the cruise, they will explore the Norwegian capital of Oslo, as well as visit Aarhus in Denmark (which will be Aegean Odyssey’s maiden visit), followed by the ports of Kristiansand, Stavanger, Flåm, Bergen, Ålesund and Eidfjord.

The penultimate stop will be the Scottish capital of Edinburgh before the ship journeys to Tilbury, London, where passengers will disembark.

‘Voyage to Antiquity’ cruise, from 16 July 2019, prices from £2,995, voyagestoantiquity.com