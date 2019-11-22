Boasting chic Scandi cities, fairytale palaces, cobbled streets and a fascinating history, the Baltic region is just made for cruising – and it doesn’t have to break the bank. Here’s our selection of some of the best Baltic cruises for less than £850.

South Norway & Oslo

Discover the delights of southern Norway with this affordable Baltic break. You’ll visit uber-cool capital Oslo, chocolate-box Kristiansand and scenic Stavanger, with its stunning Lysefjord and famous Pulpit Rock.

7-night cruise aboard Marco Polo, from Aberdeen to Newcastle via Oslo, Stavanger and Bergen, departing 24 October 2020, from £519, cruiseandmaritime.com

Sweden, Russia & Finland

Appealing to city lovers and culture vultures, Costa offers a Baltic adventure, spending time in gleaming Stockholm, dazzling, culture-rich St Petersburg and the quirky northern capitals of Helsinki and Tallinn.

7-night cruise aboard Costa Magica, round trip from Stockholm via Helsinki, St Petersburg and Tallinn, departing 30 May 2020, from £493, logitravel.co.uk

Scandinavia & Russia

Sail the Baltic on a Royal Caribbean megaship, beginning and ending in the chic archipelago of Stockholm. Along

the way, experience an overnight stay in magical St Petersburg and explore medieval Visby on the Swedish island of Gotland.

7-night cruise aboard Jewel of the Seas, round trip from Stockholm via St Petersburg, Helsinki, Tallinn and Visby, departing 19 July 2020, from £849, cruise118.com

Northern Europe

Begin your journey in cool Copenhagen, home to grand palaces and world-renowned restaurants, before sailing north to Helsinki, St Petersburg and Tallinn. You’ll also enjoy a stop in the historic German city of Kiel, with its grand harbour overlooking the Baltic.

7-night cruise aboard MSC Meraviglia, round trip from Copenhagen via Helsinki, St Petersburg, Tallinn and Kiel, departing

3 May 2020, from £799, cruise118.com

Scandinavia from Southampton

Perfect for UK cruisers, this voyage begins and ends in Southampton. In between you’ll head north to the beautiful countries of Norway and Denmark, where you can explore traditional Kristiansand and modern Oslo, along with cool Copenhagen and the gorgeous sand-fringed town of Skagen.

7-night cruise aboard Crown Princess, round trip from Southampton via Kristiansand, Copenhagen, Skagen and Oslo, departing 4 July 2020, from £678, iglucruise.com

North Europe from Warnemunde

See a different side to the Baltics on this under-the-radar sailing, starting from historic Warnemunde and sailing through Denmark, Norway and Sweden. You’ll get to explore stunning, UNESCO-listed Geirangerfjord, the beautiful city of Molde – famous for its roses – and magnificent Gothenburg, Sweden’s culture-rich port city.

7-night cruise aboard Costa Fascinosa, round trip from Warnemunde via Copenhagen, Molde and Gothenburg, departing 29 May 2020, from £539, costacruises.co.uk