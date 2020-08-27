Personal space is everything when it comes to cruising in a post-Covid world – and small cruise ships offer more of it than their bigger rivals.

But not only do they carry proportionally fewer guests, making social distancing so much easier; they also have the ability to cruise into smaller, more remote, and more exclusive ports.

Independent cruise lines are also having a moment, with their freedom to make swift decisions, quickly implement health-and-safety procedures and get their nimble fleets back up and running at the shortest possible notice.

There are many good reasons to choose a small ship for your next cruise – but before you make that booking, read our expert guide to the very best compact, but surprisingly spacious, ships on the world’s oceans and rivers…