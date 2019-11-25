World of Cruising Magazine

Cruising is the perfect holiday for anyone who’s single or who simply wants to travel alone for a change. Safe and friendly, a cruise ship offers the solo traveller the ideal environment for a very memorable holiday – so it’s no wonder that cruise cabins for one are such a hot travel trend.

“With more Google searches for ‘solo travel’ than ever before, the popularity of travelling alone has undoubtedly risen over recent years,” says Andy Harmer, UK & Ireland director of the Cruise Lines International Association.