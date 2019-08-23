The world doesn’t wait for anyone, so why should you wait for your perfect travel companion? Sail the waters of wherever your heart desires with these cruises that are perfect for solo travellers.

Western Mediterranean

Settle into a cosy singles studio on NCL’s three-day Western Mediterranean cruise, taking you from vibrant Barcelona to buzzy Rome. You’ll also experience the timeless appeal of Naples and a relaxing sea day, all at your own pace.

3-day Western Mediterranean cruise on Norwegian Epic, from Barcelona to Rome via Naples, departing on 3 May 2020, from £569 cruise only, ncl.com

Spanish Vistas and Scenic Madeira

Join fellow solo travellers on this relaxing autumn-sun sailing, chasing the heat from Dover all the way to Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Stops include Madeira – great for wine – and the historic port of La Coruña.

7-night Spanish Vistas & Scenic Madeira on Boudicca, from Dover to Tenerife via Madeira and La Coruña, departing on 3 October 2019, from £599 cruise only, fredolsencruises.com

Western Europe

Experience the luxury of iconic ocean liner Queen Mary 2 on this mini cruise, perfect for getting away from it all. While just wondering her famous decks is a treat, you’ll also stop at Zeebrugge port, where Brussels and Medieval Bruges can easily be reached.

3-night Western Europe from Southampton cruise on Queen Mary 2, round-trip from Southampton via Brussels, departing on 28 November 2020, from £599 cruise only, cunard.com

Western Caribbean

Enjoy the intoxicating energy of New Orleans on this five-day cruise, where jazz cafes and blues bars line its old-world streets, and you’ll never once feel lonely. Departing from NOLA this cruise then heads to the beachy shores of Mexico, perfect for scuba diving and exploring ancient Mayan ruins.

5-day Western Caribbean from New Orleans cruise on Norwegian Getaway from round-trip from New Orleans via Cozumel and Progreso, departing on 8 December, from £689 cruise only, ncl.com

German Christmas Markets, Amsterdam and Antwerp

Get in the festive spirit by journeying to the twinkling Christmas markets of Hamburg, where gorging on Glühwein and bratwurst is just a given. On this solo-friendly CMV cruise you’ll also stop by Amsterdam and Antwerp, making for the perfect festive European mini-cruise.

5-night German Xmas Markets, Amsterdam & Antwerp cruise on Columbus, round-trip from London Tilbury via Amsterdam, Hamburg and Antwerp, departing on 11 December 2019, from £560 cruise only, iglucruise.com

South Africa and Mozambique

Escape dreary British February by sailing around the gorgeous sun-soaked South African coastline, starting at the beach city of Durban and sailing up to Mozambique’s vibrant Portuguese Island and crystalline water-lined Pomene.

4-night South Africa cruise on MSC Orchestra, round-trip from Durban via Mozambique, departing on 10 February 2020, from £628 cruise only, msccruises.co.uk

