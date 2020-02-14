Today marks Valentine’s Day – a day typically looked forward to by loved-up couples and dreaded by those who are single. However, now even single people can enjoy this romantic holiday as Silversea has today launched its special solo travel offer.

Showing the love to solo travellers everywhere, the luxury cruise line has introduced zero single supplement fares on a curated selection of nine voyages.

Valid on new bookings made between 14 February and 28 February 2020, guests travelling solo will incur no fare supplement on a selection of voyages departing in 2020 and 2021.

In addition, Silversea is offering lone cruisers the opportunity to travel deeper into many other destinations around the world with a wide range of single supplement fares of just 125 per cent.

“What better time than on Valentine’s Day to celebrate the authentic beauty of the world as a solo traveller aboard our intimate ships?” comments Peter Shanks, Silversea’s managing director for the UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa.

“With welcoming staff, personalised service, and a strong sense of community that encourage friendships, our ships provide the perfect settings for our guests to explore the world, accompanied by like-minded travellers.”

Silversea’s irresistible offer is available on a number of sailings, including a voyage through the Chilean fjords aboard Silver Cloud. The 19-day voyage will see travellers witness some of the world’s most remarkable glaciers, as well as miles of sandy coastline, UNESCO World Heritage sites, and pristine landscapes.

With zero single supplements, solo traveller fares start from £7,920 per person, with an early booking bonus, which includes return economy class flights; one-night pre-cruise hotel stay; all transfers in the destination; guided zodiac, land and sea tours; and shoreside activities led by Silversea’s expedition team.

For those who prefer something more relaxing, the 12-day Caribbean 12-day round trip cruise from Fort Lauderdale will allow Silversea’s solo guests to travel deeper into the islands of St Lucia, Martinique, St Kitts, Antigua, St Bart’s, Puerto Rico and British Virgin Islands, exploring rainforests, sparkling white beaches and shimmering blue seas.

Alternatively, solo travellers can experience superlative comfort aboard Silversea’s new ship, Silver Dawn, journeying on a transoceanic sailing between Lisbon and Fort Lauderdale in 2021. Calls in Funchal Madeira and Santa Cruz de la Palma (Canary Islands) will precede an epic crossing of the Atlantic Ocean, offering enough time to enjoy the vessel’s on board luxuries.

Visit silversea.com for more information.